Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Miami

Credit: Doug Roberson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Doug Roberson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match at Miami on Saturday. You’ll hear from Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, manager Gonzalo Pineda and player Caleb Wiley. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

