Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Chicago

Chicago goals for/against: 11/10

Chicago expected goals for/against: 9.4/9.0

Atlanta United goals for/against: 16/12

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 10.4/7.4

Chicago key players

Kei Kamara: Three goals

Chris Mueller: Two goals

Kacper Przyzbylko: One goal, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Four goals, five assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Four goals

Caleb Wiley: Three goals, two assists

Talking points

1. Who will start at striker? Giakoumakis resumed training after sustaining a minor hamstring injury last week. Atlanta United has a history of not rushing players back from injury. If Giakoumakis can’t start, manager Gonzalo Pineda has several choices, but none offer the same set of skills as Giakoumakis.

2. Who will start at defensive midfielder? Franco Ibarra served his one-game suspension after receiving a red card two weeks ago. Santiago Sosa started at defensive midfielder against Toronto. Both of Toronto’s goals came from Atlanta United players being slightly out of position. Sosa was one of those players.

3. Staying focused. Toronto’s goals were scored in the final minutes of each half. Can Atlanta United keep its focus for 90 minutes against a Chicago team that can punish opponents quickly.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL) and Brad Guzan (MCL)

Chicago

Out: Victor Bezerra (left upper leg)

Questionable: Xherdan Shaqiri (right upper leg), Jairo Torres (right upper leg) and Federico Navarro (left upper leg)

What was said

“He knows how to prepare his team for a battle. That’s how I will describe Ezra, a very smart coach that knows how to get the best out of his players. He put a very good group, a solid group together. And they have gotten some good results.” – Pineda on Chicago’s Ezra Hendrickson. They worked together at Seattle.

“They’re hungry, they’re hungry, not just the guys that play, but also the guys that don’t play. I see a lot of competition, probably that’s what is in the back of my head is there’s a lot of competition. Everybody shows well. In the training sessions, it’s hard to tell at times who are the starters, who are not. And that’s a blessing.” – Pineda on his team

“They have players that if you allow them space and time they’ll be able to create chances. So we have to be careful of that. And then, trying to break any transitions that they have, but also be willing to break out in transition because I think we have a team that we can do that. But then, we also have a good-enough team that we can keep the ball. So at home, the most important thing is those three points, putting them under pressure and making them feel uncomfortable playing at the Benz.” – Etienne on Chicago

Officiating crew

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Kathryn Nesbitt and Ben Pilgrim

Fourth official: Drew Fisher

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Derrick Etienne Jr.

Striker Machop Chol

