Everything to know about Atlanta United at Charlotte

Atlanta United fans react to a goal against CF Montrèal during the second half of an MLS game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

16 minutes ago

Atlanta United (1-0-0) will play at Charlotte (0-0-1) on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the MLS match:

Kickoff time: 2:25 p.m.

TV: Apple or Fox

Radio: 92.9FM or one of its affiliates

Series: Tied at 3-3-0. Atlanta United has scored nine goals to Charlotte’s 8.

Keep reading:

Here’s the AJC’s Atlanta United homepage.

Here’s how to gift a subscription to your favorite Atlanta United supporter.

What does Atlanta United need to do to win? Derrick Williams and Ronny Deila talk about that here.

Injury reports can be found here.

You like stats? Here’s a statistical look at the match.

How can Atlanta United’s defense play better than it did in the second half against Montreal?

Will there be another goal-of-the-matchday scored on Saturday?

Lastly.....

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

Atlanta United fans cheer during the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

