Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Charlotte

By
32 minutes ago

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United versus Charlotte, which will play Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina:

Goals

Atlanta United scored three goals in its 3-2 win against Montreal.

Charlotte scored one goal, and receive an own-goal in its 2-2 draw at Seattle.

Expected goals

Atlanta United had 2.2 expected goals against Montreal.

Charlotte had 0.93 expected goals against Seattle.

What does it mean? Atlanta United scored more than it should have, which is where individual skill is a benefit. Charlotte scored what it should have.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United had 3.49 expected goals allowed against Montreal.

Charlotte had 1.71 expected goal allowed against Seattle.

What does it mean? Atlanta United may consider itself lucky to get all three points because Montreal should have scored at least three. Charlotte could feel a bit unlucky.

Key passes

Atlanta United created nine chances against Montreal.

Charlotte created four chances against Seattle.

What does it mean? Nine chances is a decent amount for a first game with several players either new or in new positions. Charlotte’s total should increase with the addition of Wilfried Zaha, who missed the first match.

Shots

Atlanta United took 14 shots against Montreal.

Charlotte took seven shots against Seattle.

What does it mean? Nine shots from 14 chances created is pretty solid for Atlanta United. Seven shots from four chances created seems like the result of forcing turnovers close to goal.

Shots on goal

Atlanta United put eight shots on target against Montreal.

Charlotte put one shot on target against Seattle.

What does it mean? Putting eight shots on target from 14 is a solid return and one that, if it continues, should result in more wins than not. For Charlotte, one shot on target isn’t going to secure a lot of points.

Shots allowed

Atlanta United allowed 12 shots by Montreal.

Charlotte allowed 17 shots by Seattle.

What does it mean? The majority of Montreal’s shots came in the second half when Atlanta United failed to match the visitor’s intensity. Seattle is one of the better teams in the league, especially playing at home. Charlotte shouldn’t be happy giving up that many shots but it did still earn a point.

Shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United allowed five shots on goal by Montreal.

Charlotte gave up seven shots on goal by Seattle.

What does it mean? Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said he can leave with no more than three good scoring opportunities allowed. Five is too many.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

