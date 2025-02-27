Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Charlotte

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United versus Charlotte, which will play Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina:
Goals
Atlanta United scored three goals in its 3-2 win against Montreal.
Charlotte scored one goal, and receive an own-goal in its 2-2 draw at Seattle.
Expected goals
Atlanta United had 2.2 expected goals against Montreal.
Charlotte had 0.93 expected goals against Seattle.
What does it mean? Atlanta United scored more than it should have, which is where individual skill is a benefit. Charlotte scored what it should have.
Expected goals allowed
Atlanta United had 3.49 expected goals allowed against Montreal.
Charlotte had 1.71 expected goal allowed against Seattle.
What does it mean? Atlanta United may consider itself lucky to get all three points because Montreal should have scored at least three. Charlotte could feel a bit unlucky.
Key passes
Atlanta United created nine chances against Montreal.
Charlotte created four chances against Seattle.
What does it mean? Nine chances is a decent amount for a first game with several players either new or in new positions. Charlotte’s total should increase with the addition of Wilfried Zaha, who missed the first match.
Shots
Atlanta United took 14 shots against Montreal.
Charlotte took seven shots against Seattle.
What does it mean? Nine shots from 14 chances created is pretty solid for Atlanta United. Seven shots from four chances created seems like the result of forcing turnovers close to goal.
Shots on goal
Atlanta United put eight shots on target against Montreal.
Charlotte put one shot on target against Seattle.
What does it mean? Putting eight shots on target from 14 is a solid return and one that, if it continues, should result in more wins than not. For Charlotte, one shot on target isn’t going to secure a lot of points.
Shots allowed
Atlanta United allowed 12 shots by Montreal.
Charlotte allowed 17 shots by Seattle.
What does it mean? The majority of Montreal’s shots came in the second half when Atlanta United failed to match the visitor’s intensity. Seattle is one of the better teams in the league, especially playing at home. Charlotte shouldn’t be happy giving up that many shots but it did still earn a point.
Shots on goal allowed
Atlanta United allowed five shots on goal by Montreal.
Charlotte gave up seven shots on goal by Seattle.
What does it mean? Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said he can leave with no more than three good scoring opportunities allowed. Five is too many.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Atlanta United’s defenders know what didn’t go well in opener against Montreal
A lack of organization and communication were among the issues for Atlanta United’s defense in the second half Saturday.
2025 Atlanta United season preview: The opponents
A detailed look at Atlanta United’s 2025 opponents.
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.