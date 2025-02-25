Atlanta United’s defenders know what didn’t go well in opener against Montreal

Gregersen acknowledged that it was an entertaining game for the 65,000-plus who were there, and that it was good that the team won, but said that Atlanta United wants to control matches better than it did in the final 45 minutes.

“If you go through the game and get one, two, three chances against you, I think it’s all good, but in the end, I think they had five or six, and I think that’s too much,” manager Ronny Deila said.

Deila said the majority of Montreal’s chances in the second half came in transition moments, which the team spent time in the preseason working to limit.

That work will need to be anew this week because Charlotte, which will host Atlanta United on Saturday, features attacking players, led by striker Patrick Agyemang and winger Wilfried Zaha, who are considered better than Montreal’s.

Agyemang scored 10 goals with five assists last season, a performance good enough to earn a call-up to the U.S. men’s national team. His size (6 feet, 4 inches), speed and technical ability make him a physically and metaphorically large challenge for defenders. He came off the bench to take three shots, one on goal, against Atlanta United in the match at Bank of America Stadium in August. He went 90 minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in June and was held without a shot. Gregersen started both matches.

“We have to be tight with him, one in behind and one in front,” Gregersen said. “A guy like that, we have to be like a sandwich.”

Zaha, who signed as a designated player during the January window, is an X-factor, Gregersen said.

The former Crystal Palace standout didn’t play in Charlotte’s season-opening 2-2 draw at Seattle because his wife was expecting a baby.

He is a bona fide scorer, with 101 goals in 527 appearances, and another five in 33 appearances for Ivory Coast.

“We have to be alert and stay tucked into him and to keep him from getting involved in the game,” Gregersen said.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple