Atlanta United’s defenders know what didn’t go well in opener against Montreal

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and CF Montreal forward Prince Osei Owusu (9) vie for a loose ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By
18 minutes ago

A lack of organization and communication were among the issues for Atlanta United’s defense in the second half in the team’s 3-2 season-opening win Saturday against Montreal, centerback Stian Gregersen said Tuesday.

After a solid first half in which Montreal had only one shot on goal, the issues resulted in the visitors putting five on goal in the second half to finish with a higher expected-goals total (3.6) than Atlanta United (2.2).

“We were a little bit open in the middle; we have to stay more compact and make them play outside,” he said. “If we work on that, it will be better.”

Gregersen acknowledged that it was an entertaining game for the 65,000-plus who were there, and that it was good that the team won, but said that Atlanta United wants to control matches better than it did in the final 45 minutes.

“If you go through the game and get one, two, three chances against you, I think it’s all good, but in the end, I think they had five or six, and I think that’s too much,” manager Ronny Deila said.

Deila said the majority of Montreal’s chances in the second half came in transition moments, which the team spent time in the preseason working to limit.

That work will need to be anew this week because Charlotte, which will host Atlanta United on Saturday, features attacking players, led by striker Patrick Agyemang and winger Wilfried Zaha, who are considered better than Montreal’s.

Agyemang scored 10 goals with five assists last season, a performance good enough to earn a call-up to the U.S. men’s national team. His size (6 feet, 4 inches), speed and technical ability make him a physically and metaphorically large challenge for defenders. He came off the bench to take three shots, one on goal, against Atlanta United in the match at Bank of America Stadium in August. He went 90 minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in June and was held without a shot. Gregersen started both matches.

“We have to be tight with him, one in behind and one in front,” Gregersen said. “A guy like that, we have to be like a sandwich.”

Zaha, who signed as a designated player during the January window, is an X-factor, Gregersen said.

The former Crystal Palace standout didn’t play in Charlotte’s season-opening 2-2 draw at Seattle because his wife was expecting a baby.

He is a bona fide scorer, with 101 goals in 527 appearances, and another five in 33 appearances for Ivory Coast.

“We have to be alert and stay tucked into him and to keep him from getting involved in the game,” Gregersen said.

Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (70) makes the game winning shot as CF Montreal defender George Campbell (24) and CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) defense during the second half of Atlanta United's MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (70) makes the game winning shot as CF Montreal defender George Campbell (24) and CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) defense during the second half of Atlanta United's MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

