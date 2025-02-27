Edwin Mosquera’s game-winner voted MLS goal of the day

Atlanta United winger Edwin Mosquera’s game-winner was voted goal of the match day in MLS on Wednesday.
Mosquera’s right-footed strike in the 85th minute resulted in a 3-2 win against Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. He received 42.6% of the fan vote to win.
It was Mosquera’s fifth goal in 47 appearances.
Atlanta United (1-0-0) will play at Charlotte (0-0-1) on Saturday.
