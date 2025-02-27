Breaking: Shelter-in-place order for area around Howell Mill Road due to gas leak
Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Edwin Mosquera’s game-winner voted MLS goal of the day

Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (70) makes the game winning shot as CF Montreal defender George Campbell (24) and CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) defense during the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (70) makes the game winning shot as CF Montreal defender George Campbell (24) and CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) defense during the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
50 minutes ago

Atlanta United winger Edwin Mosquera’s game-winner was voted goal of the match day in MLS on Wednesday.

Mosquera’s right-footed strike in the 85th minute resulted in a 3-2 win against Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. He received 42.6% of the fan vote to win.

It was Mosquera’s fifth goal in 47 appearances.

Atlanta United (1-0-0) will play at Charlotte (0-0-1) on Saturday.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United players celebrate at the end of the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2: By the numbers

Atlanta United aims to reproduce 2018 success in 2025

The 2024 version was knocked out in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 2025 version is about to find out if it’s capable of finishing top four.

Latte Lath, Mosquera lift Atlanta United to season-opening win

The Latest

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (right) takes a selfie with fans after Atlanta United beat CF Montreal during Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Charlotte

Atlanta United’s defenders know what didn’t go well in opener against Montreal

Things learned in Atlanta United’s 3-2 win against Montreal

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake