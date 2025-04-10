“I don’t understand the question,” he said. “We have two who can play 10 (attacking midfielder). We have four. Miggie, how many times has he played 10 in his life?”

“A lot,” another journalist answered.

“Where?” Deila asked.

“Here,” the journalist answered.

“How many years ago?” Deila asked.

“Six,” the journalist answered.

“Six years and the national team,” Deila said. “He can play all positions. This is no problem. Alexey just played 10. He plays eight (central midfielder). He can play there. Now also show that he can the master six (defensive midfielder). I don’t see the challenge at all. We play what we think is the best team, and we can change inside the game, and they also change inside themselves, inside the game. So I don’t see that as a big, big challenge.”

Deila may not have understood what was being asked. Because both men can play either position is why he was asked who is better at each one.

Miranchuk moved from the attacking midfielder to defensive midfielder during the first half of a match at Cincinnati three games ago. Almiron was away on international duty. Deila made the change again in the second half two games ago against NYCFC. Miranchuk dropped deeper, and Almiron slid from the left over to attacking midfielder. Both players performed well.

Last week, with Miranchuk nursing an injury, Almiron started as the attacking midfielder. He created one chance and put one shot on goal. Miranchuk came off the bench with Atlanta United trying to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Miranchuk said playing as a defensive midfielder does give him more time to pick out a pass. He said he prefers to play as an attacking midfielder but will do whatever Deila wants.

“Because I’m a more offensive player, and I don’t have fear to lose the ball in this position, it can be bad, it can be good,” Miranchuk said. “But because I can drive forward, I can look forward. Maybe, (as a 6) I can prefer to play more safely, so it’s a little bit different.”

Injury updates: Every player except for Derrick Williams participated in Thursday’s session and will be available for Saturday’s match against New England, Deila said.

Williams suffered his hamstring injury April 3, the day before the match against Dallas. Luis Abram replaced Williams.

Game-day rosters: Deila said a combination of factors contributed to why Dominik Chong Qui made his first start at left fullback two matches ago against NYCFC and then didn’t make the game day roster for this past match despite being healthy. Chong Qui played with the second team the next day.

Deila said he didn’t think Chong Qui played as well against NYCFC as he has in past matches. He said part of that could have been because of how much soccer and travel Chong Qui had done. He was with the U.S. Under-18 national team in Spain the days before the match, for example. Chong Qui didn’t find out he was starting until Pedro Amador was scratched less than an hour before kickoff.

Deila said players also returned from injury last week, including Ronald Hernandez.

“For him, how can we get him to be much better player in six months than it is right now,” Deila said. “And right now, he’s a very good player, but he has still a long way to go. It’s not the most important thing if he’s in or out in the team. It’s about what is best for Dom to be the best player he can be in six months or one year. And I really believe in him, as I’ve said all the time, but here we have to be good with the load and mental and the physical and all the traveling, and the school, so many things go into it.”

Among the leaders: Atlanta United ranks seventh in MLS in key passes (77), 12 behind San Jose. ... Almiron is tied for seventh in successful dribbles (13). ... Of the team’s goals, 27% have come from down the right side, which is where 39% of the attacks originate. Right-center (36%) is where the majority of Atlanta United’s attacks originate. The fewest come from left wing and left-center (both at 18%).

New England is tied for second in blocks per match (13.7) and is third in fouls suffered (14.2).

Officiating crew: Alexis Da Silva will be the referee Saturday, with assistants Nick Uranga and Kali Smith. Tori Penso is the fourth official, Kevin Stott is the VAR and John Krill is the AVAR.

Head to head: Atlanta United is 5-5-4 against New England. The Five Stripes have scored 28 goals against the Revolution and allowed 18. Atlanta United is 4-1-2 at home against New England, with 21 goals scored and nine allowed.

Club World Cup: FIFA pledged $1 million Thursday toward the building of minipitches at each of the host cities for this summer’s Club World Cup. Atlanta is scheduled to host six matches.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple