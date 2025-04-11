Atlanta United’s Ronny Deila warns against overconfidence vs. New England

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said his team is in no position to be overconfident heading into Saturday’s match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against offensively challenged New England.
New England has scored only three goals in six matches. Deila didn’t say it, but Atlanta United’s defense has been inconsistent enough over the past few weeks that it has the potential to ensure every opponent stays in matches.
“We are not in a place that we underestimate anybody or take things easy, that’s for sure,” he said.
By Deila’s count, only one team this season, Inter Miami, outplayed his team. But Atlanta United’s record is 2-2-3, only five points more than the Revolution, who have been shut out in four matches. Atlanta United has been shut out twice.
“We have our things to work on, and we focus only on ourselves and what we need to do better, of course, than what they are doing,” Deila said. “We are facing a lot of the same things.”
Among the things Deila said need to improve this week is more players getting into the 18-yard box when the team is attacking. The Five Stripes had 14 crosses and nine corner kicks Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Dallas, from which it generated no goals.
“Everything is going the right way, but we need to get more chances out of the dominance we have in the games, and that’s about getting more players inside the box and getting good crosses and then good reactions when the balls get out to the box again, so we can keep them under pressure,” he said. “And I think that’s the main part.”
Although it may not look like Atlanta United is improving, Deila, in his first season with the team, said the change is a process that requires the players to experience the same situation numerous times until their reactions become instinctual.
“I’m frustrated we don’t have more points,” he said. “But again, that’s the only thing we can do, is to have good performances, and then I think we will be more effective over time, as well. So that’s my main focus.”
New England’s offense may not be anemic much longer. Midfielder, and Designated Player, Tomas Chancalay might play for the first time this season after suffering a torn ACL last season. He scored eight goals in 23 appearances last season. Striker Leo Campana, acquired in the offseason from Miami, may return after suffering a hamstring injury against Nashville on March 8. He has 28 goals in 83 appearances.
“Obviously, every team has their Designated Players, so to speak, and every team has a lot of good players that are not Designated Players,” New England coach Caleb Porter said, according to a transcript provided by the team. “But your Designated Players are your Designated Players for a reason. Tomás (Chancalay) is a DP for a reason — he has goals in him, and he is hungry to score.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
