Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada day to day

“He’s feeling positively,” Pineda said.

Miguel Berry subbed on for Giakoumakis. Pineda said if Giakoumakis can’t play Sunday, Berry is among the candidates to replace him. Others include Machop Chol, who started at striker in several games in the preseason but was used off the bench as an attacking midfielder at Toronto, Erik Lopez or Tyler Wolff.

Chol, who scored his first career goal at Toronto, also may be a candidate to start as an attacking midfielder if Almada can’t play.

“He’s a guy that is going to be physical, is going to chase at the pace. He’s going to dribble at pace. Once we break the first and the second line of pressure, he goes at people with a lot of speed,” Pineda said of Chol as an attacking midfielder. “So he’s someone that can give us something different out of that position.”

Left wing Caleb Wiley rejoined Atlanta United on Friday and did a regenerative session after earning his first cap with the U.S. men’s national team in its 1-1 draw Wednesday against Mexico in Arizona. Wiley has three goals and two assists. He will rejoin the team for its Saturday session.

“Happy for him for making a two-minute debut against Mexico,” Pineda said. “I would love to see him a little more. It’s a good boost for his career. Being with the national team at 18 is fantastic.”

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra, who started the first seven games, also is day to day. Pineda said he sustained an ankle injury on the play that resulted in a red card two games ago against NYCFC. Ibarra didn’t train last week and couldn’t play at Toronto because he was serving his one-game suspension. Santiago Sosa started in place of Ibarra last week.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA