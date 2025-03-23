Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2: Looking inside the numbers

1 point from a road match. It’s the first point earned by the team on the road this season.

1 debut for Will Reilly, who played very well, according to manager Ronny Deila.

1 time playing at centerback for Matt Edwards, who started at fullback in three previous matches this season.

1.5 expected goals for Atlanta United. A respectable total, but the team was facing a backline that was composed mostly of fullbacks.

2 assists for Saba Lobjanidze this season. He assisted on Latte Lath’s goal and created the own goal that drew the match.

3 chances created was the team high, set by Reilly and Lobjanidze. The team finished with 10.

5 shots were the team high, set by Lobjanidze. He also led the team in shots on goal (2). He also led the team in expected goals (0.59).

5 points from five matches this season for Atlanta United. It trails seventh-place Orlando by two points and fourth-place Nashville by five points. The five points are tied for the fewest (2019) from a season’s first five matches.

8 Atlanta United players who have played first-team minutes and who were missing because they were called into their national teams.

12th place in the East is where Atlanta United sits. It will host NYCFC on Saturday.

60th minute is when Atlanta United started to lose control of the match, which was about five minutes after Latte Lath gave the team a 1-0 lead. Deila said he can’t understand why the team loses its edge when it starts playing to protect something. Cincinnati dominated possession for the final 45 minutes.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple