Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2: Looking inside the numbers

A look at the stats from Atlanta United’s 2-2 draw with Cincinnati on Saturday at TQL Stadium:
1 goal by Emmanuel Latte Lath, bringing his team-leading season total to 4.
1 time in Atlanta United history that a throw-in taker, Cayman Togashi, received an assist.
1 point from a road match. It’s the first point earned by the team on the road this season.
1 debut for Will Reilly, who played very well, according to manager Ronny Deila.
1 time playing at centerback for Matt Edwards, who started at fullback in three previous matches this season.
1.5 expected goals for Atlanta United. A respectable total, but the team was facing a backline that was composed mostly of fullbacks.
2 assists for Saba Lobjanidze this season. He assisted on Latte Lath’s goal and created the own goal that drew the match.
3 chances created was the team high, set by Reilly and Lobjanidze. The team finished with 10.
5 shots were the team high, set by Lobjanidze. He also led the team in shots on goal (2). He also led the team in expected goals (0.59).
5 points from five matches this season for Atlanta United. It trails seventh-place Orlando by two points and fourth-place Nashville by five points. The five points are tied for the fewest (2019) from a season’s first five matches.
8 Atlanta United players who have played first-team minutes and who were missing because they were called into their national teams.
12th place in the East is where Atlanta United sits. It will host NYCFC on Saturday.
60th minute is when Atlanta United started to lose control of the match, which was about five minutes after Latte Lath gave the team a 1-0 lead. Deila said he can’t understand why the team loses its edge when it starts playing to protect something. Cincinnati dominated possession for the final 45 minutes.
