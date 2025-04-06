Breaking: Georgia Tech hires Karen Blair as next women’s basketball coach
Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1: By the numbers

Atlanta United forward Saba Lobjanidze #9 passes the ball during the match against the FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United forward Saba Lobjanidze #9 passes the ball during the match against the FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
0 minutes ago

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

1.29 points per match for Atlanta United. It averaged 1.18 last season and 1.5 in 2023, for comparison.

1.8 expected goals for Atlanta United, which included Miguel Almiron’s penalty kick.

2 shots on goal by each team.

4 times this season Atlanta United has given up a lead.

7 points dropped from home matches this season. The team is 2-1-2 at home.

8 key passes for Atlanta United, tied for a season low, according to fbref.com. Xande Silva led with two. Dallas had seven, led by Luciano Acosta’s three.

10th place is where Atlanta United sits, one point behind ninth place Nashville and four points behind three times tied for fourth.

11 goals scored Atlanta United. Despite the millions spent on attacking players, it has a goal difference of minus-1.

12 home matches remaining for Atlanta United.

21 shots total. Atlanta United had 11.

21.4% pass completion on open-play crosses by Atlanta United. Ronny Deila said they needed more players to get into the 18-yard box. It completed 14.3% of set-piece crosses. Dallas completed 33.3% and 0%.

23 goals in regular season matches for Almiron, tying him with Thiago Almada for second most in franchise history.

58% possession for Atlanta United, a season high, according to fbref.com.

150 appearances by Brooks Lennon for the team.

41,984 was announced attendance.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

