Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1: By the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
1.29 points per match for Atlanta United. It averaged 1.18 last season and 1.5 in 2023, for comparison.
1.8 expected goals for Atlanta United, which included Miguel Almiron’s penalty kick.
2 shots on goal by each team.
4 times this season Atlanta United has given up a lead.
7 points dropped from home matches this season. The team is 2-1-2 at home.
8 key passes for Atlanta United, tied for a season low, according to fbref.com. Xande Silva led with two. Dallas had seven, led by Luciano Acosta’s three.
10th place is where Atlanta United sits, one point behind ninth place Nashville and four points behind three times tied for fourth.
11 goals scored Atlanta United. Despite the millions spent on attacking players, it has a goal difference of minus-1.
12 home matches remaining for Atlanta United.
21 shots total. Atlanta United had 11.
21.4% pass completion on open-play crosses by Atlanta United. Ronny Deila said they needed more players to get into the 18-yard box. It completed 14.3% of set-piece crosses. Dallas completed 33.3% and 0%.
23 goals in regular season matches for Almiron, tying him with Thiago Almada for second most in franchise history.
58% possession for Atlanta United, a season high, according to fbref.com.
150 appearances by Brooks Lennon for the team.
41,984 was announced attendance.
