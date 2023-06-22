X

How to follow AJC coverage of the NBA Draft

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, as the Atlanta Hawks hope to find a player that fits the team’s DNA in the first round.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will offer full coverage of the draft across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, the AJC app and the Friday print and ePaper editions.

Columnist Michael Cunningham and Hawks reporter Lauren Williams will recap the draft results and what they mean for the Hawks and their top NBA opponents. Our coverage continues Friday morning with a new Hawks Report podcast, local and national reaction to the Hawks’ picks and other league-wide news and notes.

Here are some AJC links to help get you ready for the draft

NBA Draft preview from the Hawks Report Podcast

Hawks weighing team ‘DNA’ with draft prospects

Draft night just another piece of the puzzle for Hawks

