Atlanta Hawks Hawks kick off homestand on wrong foot, fall to Heat Jalen Johnson had 16 points, Onyeka Okongwu had 22, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum each chipped in 20 points. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Miami. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Chants of “Let’s go Heat” rained down on the emptying seats at State Farm Arena Friday. Heat big man Bam Adebayo slammed down a thunderous dunk and iced the game with the Heat up 27 points. The Hawks fell to the Heat 128-97 in a game that added a little more cement to their spot at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament.

On the second night of back-to-back games, the Hawks lost focus, allowing the Heat to pick them apart in the second half. So, the Heat just kept racking up the score. Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 16 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 22 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum each chipped in 20 points. Key moment The Hawks struggled to stop multiple Heat runs in the second half, but they’d get enough to get the game back within nine. That momentum ran out in the last five minutes of the third quarter as the Hawks allowed Heat forward Jaime Jaquez to get to the basket for a pair of buckets that kicked off a 13-5 run.

The Heat never let up after that. They pushed their lead to 20, then to 23, then to 25 before Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pulled his starters up 27 points with 3:11 to play.

Highlight play Alexander-Walker has the gift of ambidexterity. This season, he has notched a couple of highlight buzzer-beater plays from distance. He knocked down a one-legged lefty 3 in Oklahoma City. He drained another lefty 3 at the shot clock buzzer to stop a Celtics run in Boston. He added another to his growing highlight reel tonight, pulling up on a fastbreak to sink a 3 at the end of the third quarter. What they said