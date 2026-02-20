Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks best 76ers in first game back from All-Star break

All Star Jalen Johnson had 32 points and eight rebounds in the 117-107 win.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Nell Redmond/AP)
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Nell Redmond/AP)
By
59 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — The Hawks needed to come out of the All-Star break on the right foot. On the first night of a back-to-back, the Hawks downed the 76ers 117-107.

The Hawks took advantage on the offensive glass, with the 76ers missing both Joel Embiid (right shin soreness) and Paul George (suspension).

RELATED
5 things to watch over the Hawks’ final 26 regular-season games

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson, fresh off his appearance in the All-Star game, had 32 points and eight rebounds. CJ McCollum had 21 points off the bench.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey had 27 points, while rookie VJ Edgecombe had 20.

Key moment

The Hawks led the game 108-94 with 5:12 to play in the game after a second putback dunk from second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher. But the Hawks gave up a second-chance shot to Andre Drummond, and Edgecombe followed with a quick layup that forced Hawks coach Quin Snyder to call a timeout with 4:37 to play.

But the timeout didn’t quite reset the Hawks and they gave up four more unanswered points. It prompted Snyder to call a second timeout in less than one minute of game play.

RELATED
Hawks excited about how team could benefit from Jonathan Kuminga’s skills

Highlight play

The Hawks needed a spark coming out of the locker room at halftime and Risacher delivered with a putback dunk.

With 9:20 to play in the third quarter, Onyeka Okongwu attempted a 3 that hit the front of the rim. But Risacher did not give up on the play, sidestepping a defender to get to the rim and up for the offensive board. He stuck the landing with two hands to put the Hawks up 68-59.

It kicked off a mini-scoring run for Risacher, who followed it with a 3-pointer.

Up next

The Hawks return to Atlanta to host the Heat Friday night at State Farm Arena.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Warriors Hawks basketball

Hawks excited about how team could benefit from Jonathan Kuminga’s skills

5 things to watch over the Hawks’ final 26 regular-season games

LATEST UPDATES

Hawks provide medical update on forward Jonathan Kuminga

Keep Reading

Atlanta takes on Philadelphia, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Anthony Edwards claims MVP award, leads Stars to tourney win in an entertaining NBA All-Star Game

5 things to watch over the Hawks’ final 26 regular-season games

Featured

A scan of Andrew Miles' chest showing his implanted artificial heart device. (Courtesy of Emory Healthcare)

Georgia teen is thriving at home without a heart

Trader Joe’s plots new Georgia stores, including in Decatur

Ready to see the next chapter for the former CNN Center? You soon can.