Atlanta Hawks Hawks best 76ers in first game back from All-Star break All Star Jalen Johnson had 32 points and eight rebounds in the 117-107 win. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Nell Redmond/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — The Hawks needed to come out of the All-Star break on the right foot. On the first night of a back-to-back, the Hawks downed the 76ers 117-107. The Hawks took advantage on the offensive glass, with the 76ers missing both Joel Embiid (right shin soreness) and Paul George (suspension).

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson, fresh off his appearance in the All-Star game, had 32 points and eight rebounds. CJ McCollum had 21 points off the bench. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey had 27 points, while rookie VJ Edgecombe had 20. Key moment The Hawks led the game 108-94 with 5:12 to play in the game after a second putback dunk from second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher. But the Hawks gave up a second-chance shot to Andre Drummond, and Edgecombe followed with a quick layup that forced Hawks coach Quin Snyder to call a timeout with 4:37 to play. But the timeout didn't quite reset the Hawks and they gave up four more unanswered points. It prompted Snyder to call a second timeout in less than one minute of game play.

Highlight play The Hawks needed a spark coming out of the locker room at halftime and Risacher delivered with a putback dunk.