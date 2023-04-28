Grades all over the place on the Falcons’ drafting of Bijan Robinson

Falcons grade: A. “The Falcons ignored analytics and took the most dynamic playmaker in the draft to plug into coach Arthur Smith’s offense. Yes, Robinson plays running back, but he’s the complete package as a productive pass catcher, stout blocker and home-run threat in the running game. The Falcons now have a standout offensive trio with Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.”

--Sports Illustrated

Falcons grade: D “This is way too high for a back, even if he’s a really good player. Backs don’t decide Super Bowls. I know Arthur Smith loves backs, but this is a deep draft of backs, and history isn’t kind to this type of move. I don’t like it because of position value. Good player, bad position.”

-- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Falcons grade: B-plus. “For a team that still has needs remaining at positions like offensive line, cornerback, and edge rusher, there is a positional value counter-argument to make here. But Robinson is a truly uncommon RB prospect. … Robinson has the size, physicality, and contact balance to be a workhorse at the NFL level. But he also has hyper-elite control in tight spaces, with his combined short-area athleticism, flexibility, processing ability, and creative instincts. He can put defenders on a string before driving through tackles, and he’s also a high-level receiving threat.”

--Pro Football Network

