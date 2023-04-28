BreakingNews
Suspect sought after fleeing scene of Gwinnett homicide, cops say
Grades all over the place on the Falcons’ drafting of Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are some of the grades the Falcons received after drafting Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick:

Falcons grade: A “… Bijan Robinson may have been the only true clean blue-chip prospect in this draft. He was the No. 1 player on our big board and is one of the best running back prospects of this generation. He is a blend of smooth elusiveness and power…On top of that, he has a clean injury history and top-notch personal and football character.”

--The33rdTeam.com scouting department

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons grade: C. “They had some more pressing needs that could have been taken care of this year. The Falcons are almost the test case for why running backs aren’t necessary at this point in the draft ... but there is no debating Robinson’s talent as an elite player.” (He gave the Eagles an A-plus for taking Jalen Carter.)

--Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Falcons grade: A. “The Falcons ignored analytics and took the most dynamic playmaker in the draft to plug into coach Arthur Smith’s offense. Yes, Robinson plays running back, but he’s the complete package as a productive pass catcher, stout blocker and home-run threat in the running game. The Falcons now have a standout offensive trio with Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.”

--Sports Illustrated

Falcons grade: D “This is way too high for a back, even if he’s a really good player. Backs don’t decide Super Bowls. I know Arthur Smith loves backs, but this is a deep draft of backs, and history isn’t kind to this type of move. I don’t like it because of position value. Good player, bad position.”

-- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Falcons grade: B-plus. “For a team that still has needs remaining at positions like offensive line, cornerback, and edge rusher, there is a positional value counter-argument to make here. But Robinson is a truly uncommon RB prospect. … Robinson has the size, physicality, and contact balance to be a workhorse at the NFL level. But he also has hyper-elite control in tight spaces, with his combined short-area athleticism, flexibility, processing ability, and creative instincts. He can put defenders on a string before driving through tackles, and he’s also a high-level receiving threat.”

--Pro Football Network

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

