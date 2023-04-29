X

Falcons select Jovaughn Gwyn in the seventh round

Credit: Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons selected former South Carolina standout guard Jovaughn Gwyn, who was second-team All-SEC by the coaches, in the seventh round (225 overall) of the NFL draft Saturday.

