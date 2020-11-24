X

Falcons release official depth chart for Raiders’ game

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter discusses Matt Ryan’s performance against Saints, how they unsuccessfully tried to unleash screen and draw game.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons released their official depth chart for the Raiders’ game on Tuesday.

The Falcons (3-7) are set to face the Raiders (6-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Darqueze Dennard has taken over at right cornerback for Kendall Sheffield and we had to adjust the official depth chart to reflect that change in the lineup.

Also, Isaiah Oliver has moved to the nickel back, Luke Stocker moved ahead of Jaeden Graham, who’s listed as the No. 2 tight end even though Stocker plays more snaps and Matt Hennessy was moved to backup center since he replaced Alex Mack, when he missed a play.

Here’s the depth chart of the Raiders’ game:

OFFENSE

WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake

LT 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono

LG 77 James Carpenter, 61 Matt Hennessy

C 51 Alex Mack, 61 Matt Hennessy 65 Justin McCray

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 65 Justin McCray

RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel

TE 81 Hayden Hurst, 88 Luke Stocker, 87 Jaeden Graham

WR 83 Russell Gage, 15 Brandon Powell,

WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus

QB 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub

HB 21 Todd Gurley II, 23 Brian Hill, 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison

FB 40 Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DE 93 Allen Bailey, 92 Charles Harris

DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat

DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky

DE 55 Steven Means, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 46 Edmond Robinson

LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker

RCB 34 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield

LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall

NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson

FS 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman

SS 22 Keanu Neal, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIALISTS

K 7 Younghoe Koo

P 4 Sterling Hofrichter

LS 47 Josh Harris

KO 7 Younghoe Koo

KR 15 Brandon Powell

PR 15 Brandon Powell

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.