Falcons release official depth chart for Raiders’ game

The Falcons released their official depth chart for the Raiders’ game on Tuesday.
The Falcons (3-7) are set to face the Raiders (6-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Darqueze Dennard has taken over at right cornerback for Kendall Sheffield and we had to adjust the official depth chart to reflect that change in the lineup.
Also, Isaiah Oliver has moved to the nickel back, Luke Stocker moved ahead of Jaeden Graham, who’s listed as the No. 2 tight end even though Stocker plays more snaps and Matt Hennessy was moved to backup center since he replaced Alex Mack, when he missed a play.
Here’s the depth chart of the Raiders’ game:
OFFENSE
WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake
LT 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono
LG 77 James Carpenter, 61 Matt Hennessy
C 51 Alex Mack, 61 Matt Hennessy 65 Justin McCray
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 65 Justin McCray
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel
TE 81 Hayden Hurst, 88 Luke Stocker, 87 Jaeden Graham
WR 83 Russell Gage, 15 Brandon Powell,
WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus
QB 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub
HB 21 Todd Gurley II, 23 Brian Hill, 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DE 93 Allen Bailey, 92 Charles Harris
DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat
DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky
DE 55 Steven Means, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker
RCB 34 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson
FS 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman
SS 22 Keanu Neal, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo
KR 15 Brandon Powell
PR 15 Brandon Powell
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution