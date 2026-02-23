Falcons plan to use franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts, report says

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had one of his most productive seasons, with career highs in receptions and touchdowns. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Team would pay fifth-year player average of top five at the position.

The team plans to use the franchise tag on All-Pro tight end Kyle Pitts, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

One of the Falcons’ lingering offseason roster questions looks to be getting a resolution.

Pitts, 25, is coming off one of the more productive seasons in his five-year career. He set career highs with 88 catches and five touchdowns and added 928 receiving yards.

After finishing the final year of his contract, Pitts was projected to be one of the top targets in free agency, but the Falcons — with a new leadership group that includes president of football Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski — are choosing to stay the course.

With the franchise tag, Pitts’ salary for next season is the average of the top five at the position, which would be more than $15 million, which is fully guaranteed. That puts Pitts in the same category with the 49ers’ George Kittle ($19.1 million), the Cardinals’ Trey McBride ($19 million), the Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million) and the Browns’ David Njoku ($13.7 million).

Rapoport noted that the Falcons and Pitts’ representation are hoping to work on a long-term deal and can negotiate until July to complete an alternate agreement.