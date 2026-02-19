Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Decisions on Pitts, Cousins loom The NFL Combine does, too. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is unable to catch the ball during warm-ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Hello, good people! The NFL Scouting Combine is upon us.

As PFWA President Emeritus, I’ve offered my services to arbitrate any media scuffles at the hotel Starbucks. With the Falcons having a new GM and coach, we need peace in Indianapolis. FRANCHISE TAG TIME Falcons tight ends warms up ahead of a December game against the Rams. The NFL’s franchise tag window runs through 4 p.m. March 3.

The Falcons have a decision to make with tight end Kyle Pitts, who had a strong fifth NFL season.

The Falcons can put the tag on Pitts. They could negotiate a new contract. Or, they can let him reach the open market at the start of the new NFL business year. The Falcons didn’t immediately slap the tag on Pitts, as most teams will wait until closer to the end of the window to make a move. If they can’t reach a long-term deal, teams can use the one-year tender. Once tagged, the parties have until July 15 to work out an extension. If there’s no agreement, Pitts would work next season on a one-year tender. The tender for tight ends is projected at $16.3 million by overthecap.com or $16 million by spotrac.com. The tag figures are based on the top five annual salaries at the position. Linebacker Kaden Elliss, running back Tyler Allgeier and defensive tackle David Onyemata are also headed for free agency if new deals are not completed.

The franchise tag number for linebackers is projected to be $28.2 million. KIRK COUSINS WATCH Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins gives it a twirl during the team's Jan. 4 game against the Saints. General managers and coaches from most of the 32 teams are set to speak to media members Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a lot of chatter about the quarterback position and what the Falcons will do with Kirk Cousins. Most are expecting the Falcons to cut Cousins and allow him the freedom to search for a starting opportunity.

The Falcons could leave the door open for a potential return if he doesn’t find a deal to his liking. NFL SCOUTING COMBINE Georgia receiver Colbie Young can't quite make the grab against Clemson's Avieon Terrell. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his list of the top 50 draft prospects, and eight players with Georgia connections made the list. 10. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (Mill Creek High): Downs won the Jim Thorpe Award — given to the nation’s top defensive back — last season. He’s a two-time All-America selection, as named by The Associated Press. His range, positional flexibility and high football IQ are highly coveted by NFL teams. He’s projected to go to the Bengals with the 10th overall pick in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft on ESPN.com.

, CB, Tennessee (Eagle’s Landing Christian) 22. CJ Allen , LB, Georgia (Lamar County)

, LB, Georgia (Lamar County) 24. Monroe Freeling , OL, Georgia

, OL, Georgia 30. Avieon Terrell , CB, Clemson (Westlake) — Yes, younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

, CB, Clemson (Westlake) — Yes, younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. 33. Kayden McDonald , DT, Ohio State (North Gwinnett)

, DT, Ohio State (North Gwinnett) 37. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (Cedar Grove)

DT, Georgia (Cedar Grove) 46. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia 🔗 Bonus linkage: Here’s a look at the full contingent of 33 players with Georgia connections invited to the combine.

PAIR THE BROTHERS TERRELL The Falcons are projected to have the 48th pick in the second round, and Terrell would likely be long gone by then. The team needs a cornerback and would have to trade up to pair the brothers in the secondary. Terrell, who’s 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, made 128 tackles (nine for loss), 30 pass breakups, three interceptions, four sacks, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 1,834 career defensive snaps over 39 games (31 starts) from 2023-25. FANS CAN ATTEND COMBINE Soon-to-be Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker during 2025's combine. If you’re going to be in Indy, fans can attend the combine. The league has immersive events and experiences for fans to take part in for free.

From Feb. 26-March 1, Combine Experience and “Inside Look” fans can attend the events at Lucas Oil Stadium. “After a college football season that energized fans across the country, the scouting combine continues that excitement in Indianapolis,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and league events. “By welcoming fans inside the stadium, we’re giving them the chance to get an up-close look at the league’s future stars as they prepare for the NFL.” Fans have to register to get the free tickets. Each registrant can add up to five minors for free access. Fans can register for entry at NFL.com/Combine or through the NFL OnePass app. NEW DIRECTOR OF COLLEGE SCOUTING Shawn Heinlen was hired as director of college scouting by the Falcons on Wednesday. Heinlen fills the spot that was open after the Falcons promoted Tokunbo “Tumbo” Abanikanda to director of scouting.

Heinlen is set to enter his 27th year in the NFL. He’s been with the Browns (2022-25), the Senior Bowl (2017-18) and Eagles (2018-21). Before joining the Eagles, he spent 16 seasons with the Bills. FOOTBALL SEASON IS NOT OVER YET! The final football game of the season, the HBCU Legacy Bowl — which will feature several of the top stars from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC and CIAA — is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane in New Orleans. NFL Network will televise. The HBCU Legacy Bowl has served as an important draft experience for the past several years. This year’s Legacy Bowl Combine and Showcase game will certainly prove to be important, as no HBCU players were invited to the NFL Combine. OTHER NFL CALENDAR DATES 🗓️ Franchise tag window: Through March 3. 🗓️ NFL scouting combine: Feb. 23-March 3, Indianapolis.

🗓️ Negotiating period: From noon March 9 until 3:59:59 p.m. on March 11, teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2025 player contracts. 🗓️ New NFL business year: Free-agency signing period begins at 4 p.m. March 11. 🗓️ Annual league meeting: March 29-April 1 in Phoenix, Arizona. 🗓️ NFL draft: April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. PHOTO OF THE WEEK From left: Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during their recent introductory news conferences.