Falcons’ Bijan Robinson: ‘How he wants to use me as a player is really exciting’

On if the Austin talks were the longest: “It was a visit where they came down. I guess you can call it a workout. It was a super-great opportunity to meet with them, be with them. To show them what I’ve got. It was pretty amazing.”

On who was there for the meeting: “The GM. The head coach. The offensive coordinator and then the strength coach and a player personnel guy.”

On mock drafts having him going to Falcons: “Absolutely, for me, I tried not to look at all of the mock drafts because all of that stuff can kind of get into your head. You really just don’t know until the day it happens. When they mocked me to the Falcons, I didn’t know. I knew it could be a great fit if that was to happened, which it did happen. I just thank God for that because this is a great place to be. Now, that all of the mock drafts are over with, I’m just really happy to be here.”

On if he has any Atlanta connections: “Yes, so my great-uncle lives there. He loves it there. He tells me all the time, what if you came to Atlanta. We’re going to have to see. Now, that I’m there it will be pretty cool to spend some time with him.”

On his emotion going across the stage: “That was such a great moment. Even just like looking in the mirror and be like ‘Bijan you are a Falcons, man.’ It was pretty special. The hat was a little big. My head is a little big. I was trying to fit it on as much as I can. To know that I’m here, even seeing the fans when I got off the stage. ... I just can’t wait.”

On how much he knows about Arthur Smith’s offense, run-first mentality: “It’s obviously great. I’ll love to be a part of that. For what he has and how he wants to use me as a player is really exciting because he had guys like Derrick Henry. Now, that he’s here, it’s going to be pretty cool to see how he uses me with the rest of the guys in the offense.”

On how he will be used: “They are going to try to use me to my full potential. Whether if it is catching the ball out of the backfield. Lining up in the slot position and obviously at running back. Using the skill set in the (best) way that they can. Just let me deal with mismatches and use my God-given talent to do the rest. That’s pretty how we talked. It was just great to hear.”

On his ability to play in the slot: “For me, I played a lot of seven on seven throughout my middle school and high school career. I played strictly receiver during that time. I didn’t plan (any) running back. Straight receiver. We joked around, but I think it’s true, with the receivers at Texas, I said that I had the best hands on the team. But I always joked with those guys and got them made a little bit. But obviously those are my dudes. But, yeah, I take pride in catching the football, too as much as running the ball and blocking. I think if you’re a complete player, it just makes the most sense.”

On NBA star Kevin Durant, who played at Texas, tweeting at him: “Yeah, me and him. We’ll see each other. We’ll chop it up. We respect each other as athletes. That dude is the most solid dude as it gets. But yeah, we both represent Texas as much as we can. He’s obviously a legend in his craft and in his game. I respect him to the highest.”

