AJC’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness

The Falcons would love for the quarterbacks to get selected before the Falcons pick so that a good position player could get pushed down to the eighth slot.

While the quarterbacks will provide the intrigue, no one is certain when Bijan Robinson, the top running back in the draft, will get drafted.

Also, this is a down year for linebackers.

“I don’t love this linebacking class,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

If Young and Alabama defender Will Anderson Jr. go first and second, it would be the third time that first two players were picked from the same school. The last time that happened was in 2000, when the Browns selected Courtney Brown and Washington took LaVar Arrington out of Penn State.

Here’s a look at the final mock draft

Note: There are only 31 picks this year because the Dolphins had to forfeit their pick for violating integrity-of-the-game rules.

Here’s how the first round will unfold (no trades not already made):

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama – The Panthers get over the size issues and take the best playmaker.

2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama – Word out of Houston is that they have soured on Stroud and will go defense. Anderson will help rebuild the defense.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech – The Cardinals look to add to their defensive front.

4. Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State – The Colts will snap up Stroud.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia – The Seahawks had trouble stopping the run last season. Carter will help fix that issue.

6. Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois – The Lions are revamping their secondary and shipped Jeff Okudah to the Falcons. Witherspoon could develop into a lockdown corner. “He’s a plug-and-play guy,” Jeremiah said. “He’ll fit in with their grittiness and culture.”

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State – The Raiders need to make sure Jimmy Garoppolo is protected.

8. Falcons: Lukas Van Ness, DE/DT, Iowa – He has the versatility that the Falcons covet and has a huge upside after only three seasons with the Hawkeyes.

9. Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern – The Bears must improve the blocking for Justin Fields. Some believe Skoronski will be better at guard in the NFL.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia – The Eagles invested in quarterback Jalen Hurts, and now they must protect him.

11. Tennessee Titans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State – He missed most of last season with a hamstring injury, but the Titans need offensive weapons. “I just look at this offense and just say, you’ve got to get some more firepower,” Jeremiah said.

12. Houston Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky – The Texans double back and get a quarterback. “Will Levis is further along in his journey in his development,” Jeremiah said. “He might not have as much upside as Richardson, but I think he is going to be ahead of Anthony Richardson, whereas Anthony Richardson has a little more distance to travel, but with a way bigger upside.”

13. New York Jets: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee – The Jets will need to protect Aaron Rodgers.

14. New England Patriots: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida – This will be a bold move for the Patriots, who apparently are not convinced that Mac Jones in their long-term answer.

15. Green Bay Packers: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson – The Packers are focused on improving their defense as they get ready for the Jordan Love era at quarterback.

16. Washington Commanders: Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia – Some have him moving into the top 10. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper has him going to the Falcons with the eighth pick.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State – The Steelers need help in the secondary. They signed Patrick Peterson and Keanu Neal, but those two are not long-term solutions. Former Falcons defensive backs Damontae Kazee and Neal are with the Steelers.

18. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon – Gonzalez fits in with the plan to revamp the secondary as the Lions take a second cornerback.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida – His physical style of play fits in with the Bucs.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU – The Seahawks add an offensive weapon after going defense early.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Myles Murphy, DE/DT, Clemson – Has potential to play 3-4 defensive end and edge rusher in the 4-3.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College – The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr., but still need to add weapons for new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Branch, CB/S, Alabama – The Vikings need help in the secondary. “I feel like I’m versatile,” said Branch, who played at Sandy Creek High. “I can play anywhere in the back end.”

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas – Strong runner who would help Trevor Lawrence’s play-action passes.

25. New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR, USC – After paying quarterback Daniel Jones, they need to give him a legitimate No. 1 receiver.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame – The Cowboys need another weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott. Mayer is a dynamic pass receiver and blocker.

27. Buffalo Bills: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama – The Bills need to run the ball better to take some heat off of quarterback Josh Allen.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia – The Bengals get a big target for quarterback Joe Burrow to go with his fleet of wide receivers.

29. New Orleans Saints: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah – He’s considered the best receiving tight end in the draft. “He’s a stud,” Jeremiah said. “I think he’s one of the best players in the draft.”

30. Philadelphia Eagles: John Michael Schmitz, C/G, Minnesota – The Eagles have a hole at guard and could have Schmitz in place to take over when Jason Kelce retires.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland – He would get a shot to take over at right tackle for the Super Bowl champs.

On the fringe: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech; Jordan Battle, S, Alabama; Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa; Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh; Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia; Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina; Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame and Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State.

