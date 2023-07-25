5 key position battles to watch in Falcons training camp

After a busy offseason, which included several major transactions and the selection of a new starting quarterback, the Falcons’ veterans reported for training camp Tuesday.

The Falcons, who open the regular season at home against the Panthers on Sept. 10, fortified the offense line, rebuilt all levels of the defense and named Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback.

It was a major offseason for general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, who had limited resources to change the direction of the franchise over their first two offseasons.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons, who are seeking to end a playoff drought and snap a string of five consecutive losing seasons, will have several major position battles in training camp, which will include joint practices with the Dolphins.

Here’s a look at the five key position battles:

1. Left guard: Settling the left guard position will be key. The Falcons re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary and made right guard Chris Lindstrom the highest paid right guard in the NFL.

The left guard position was a revolving door last season.

Veteran Matt Hennessy, who has played in 41 games and made 22 starts, worked with the first team over the offseason.

Matthew Bergeron was selected in the second round (38th overall) this year. He started 39 games at tackle in college and served as a team captain. He’s being converted to left guard.

Also, Jalen Mayfield, who started at left guard as a rookie in 2021, is on the roster. However, he spent time at right tackle in the offseason.

2. Wide receiver 2: The Falcons will look for someone to step up opposite wide receiver Drake London, who turned in a fine rookie season.

Olamide Zaccheaus was second on the team with 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with Philadelphia in free agency.

The Falcons also must replace Damiere Byrd, who signed with the Panthers. He had 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

The top two candidates are Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.

Hollins, who was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles in 2017, mostly has been a reserve and special-teams player. He had a career-high 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Raiders.

Hollins is set to play on his fourth NFL team.

Miller played in 50 games and made eight starts for the Bucs. He caught a career-high 33 passes in 2020.

Cordarrelle Patterson could move back to playing wide receiver with the team drafting running back Bijan Robinson.

“We’ve all gelled together as a unit right now, and I’m excited to keep working with them,” London said of the new receivers.

3. Inside linebacker: The Falcons have several options at inside linebacker after electing not to re-sign Rashaan Evans, who led the team in tackles in 2022.

Kaden Elliss signed in free agency, and Troy Andersen had a strong rookie season.

Mykal Walker has been a productive player, and Dorian Etheridge impressed during the 2021 exhibition season.

4. Right cornerback: Casey Heyward opened last season as the starting right cornerback.

The Falcons struggled to replace him after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Cornell Armstrong was the starter for the regular-season finale against the Bucs.

The Falcons made a trade for Jeff Okudah and signed Mike Hughes in free agency. Both have started in the NFL, and Okudah was drafted by the Lions with the third overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The Falcons also drafted cornerback Clark Phillips III in the fourth round (113th overall) this year.

“He’s a football player,” Falcons secondary coach Steve Jackson said. “He can play outside. He can play inside, and he’s willing to sacrifice playing outside to play inside or wherever we put him. He’s shown that’s he more than willing to go out there and perform that job.”

Okudah will get the first shot at the spot, which Hughes and Phillips appear to be the top candidates at the nickel back position.

5. Punt returner: Punt returner Avery Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury, a torn ACL, leaving a big hole on the special-teams units.

When the injury happened, Smith mentioned wide receiver Penny Hart, Hughes, wide receiver Josh Ali and cornerback Dee Alford as possible replacements.

Also, there are several other players on the 90-man roster who have experience returning kickoffs and/or punts.

Hughes, who was drafted in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 draft by the Vikings, has experience returning kickoffs and punts in the NFL.

Hughes has returned five kickoffs for 132 yards (26.4 yards per return) and no touchdowns. He also has 21 punt returns for 185 yards (8.8 per return) and no touchdowns.

Ali, who played at Kentucky from 2017-21, returned 29 kickoffs for 283 yards (9.8 per return) and a touchdown.

Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Running backs

Part 2: Offensive line

Part 3: Wide receivers/tight ends

Part 4: Defensive line

Part 5: Linebackers

Part 6: Secondary

Part 7: Special teams

Part 8: Quarterbacks

The Bow Tie Chronicles