Atlanta Braves 5 things to watch for as Braves begin Grapefruit League play (From left) Atlanta Braves pitchers Robert Suarez, Martín Pérez and José Suarez chat during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla.— Don’t read too much into how the established Braves players perform in Grapefruit League play this weekend. They are mostly just trying to get ready for the season, if they are in the lineup at all this spring. Do pay attention to the young Braves players trying to get a shot and the fringe veterans trying to stick around. Those players have something to prove. Braves officials will use performances in spring games as part of their evaluations.

Here are five things to watch for the Braves in Grapefruit League games. 1. Competition for the No. 5 starter Spring training was supposed to be boring for the Braves as far as the starting rotation goes. Five pitchers were penciled in: Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes. The plan crumbled before the games started. Schwellenbach was shut down to have surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow. That created an opening in the rotation. Then Hurston Waldrep was scheduled for surgery to remove “loose bodies” in his elbow. That eliminated one candidate for the No. 5 starter.

Bryce Elder is the safest bet to win the role after he finished last season strong for the Braves (3.13 ERA over five September starts). But two longtime MLB starters, Martín Pérez and Carlos Carrasco, also are competing for the last spot in the rotation.

“Nobody is handing you anything, so the fact they are in this camp says something,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “They are going to get a good look.” 2. Players trying to win the final bench spot The Braves appear to be set with three of their bench positions: catcher Jonah Heim, utility man Jorge Mateo and outfielder/speed guy Eli White. The top candidates for the fourth reserve spot are Kyle Farmer and Luke Williams. The Braves added Mateo after super utility player Mauricio Dubón was forced into the starting shortstop role until at least early June in place of Ha-Seong Kim. But keep an eye on Mateo’s health during Grapefruit League games. Injuries forced him to miss significant time during the past two seasons. Luke Williams has been with the Braves for the past three seasons, with 80 games at the MLB level playing infield and outfield positions. Kyle Farmer, a Marist School and University of Georgia alum, is a long shot to make the team out of camp. 3. Prospects on the come Braves catcher Drake Baldwin wasn’t projected to make the MLB roster early last season. He got an opening when Sean Murphy suffered an injury. Baldwin took advantage with a strong performance during the spring, then went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year award.

There are four Braves prospects in camp this year who could make a similar leap if they get a chance. Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. was pressed into MLB service last season because of injuries and didn’t fare well over 208 plate appearances (.626 OPS). But Alvarez compiled .943 OPS during the Arizona Fall League and is a good infielder. He could push for a bench spot with a strong spring showing. Right-hander JR Ritchie is trying to become the latest Braves prospect to get fast-tracked to the majors after a brief stop in Triple-A (3.01 ERA in 11 starts). Right-hander Didier Fuentes made his MLB debut at 20 years old in 2025 and was overmatched. Right-hander Jhancarlos Lara was good during the fall league and is looking to make his MLB debut. 4. Bullpen slot up for grabs Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos might end up regretting not spending more of his budget to acquire starting pitchers, but he has spared no expense to bolster the bullpen. I’m not just talking about closer Raisel Iglesias ($16 million) and setup man Robert Suarez ($13 million). The three projected relievers behind those two will earn salaries that add up to $15.75 million. The largess trickled down to a pitcher who figures to be no better than the sixth choice in an eight-man bullpen, Joel Payamps ($2.25 million). Joey Wentz probably will be part of the ‘pen as a long relief option. Ian Hamilton, José Suarez, Daysbel Hernández and Dylan Dodd will compete for the final spot.