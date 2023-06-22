X

Braves-Phillies game postponed due to rain in Philadelphia

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 35 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA – Wednesday’s game between the Braves and Phillies – the second of a three-game series – was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a separate-admission doubleheader on Sept. 11 at Citizens Bank Park. That’s the Braves’ second and final trip to Philadelphia this season.

The teams will play the series finale on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

In terms of their pitching plans, the Braves will push back AJ Smith-Shawver, who was scheduled to pitch on Wednesday. They’ll start Bryce Elder on Thursday, as they planned. The Phillies will push Aaron Nola, Wednesday’s starter, to Thursday.

Smith-Shawver will start Friday’s series opener in Cincinnati. Jared Shuster will start on Saturday. Charlie Morton will pitch Sunday’s series finale versus the Reds.

Tuesday’s game never started because of rain in Philadelphia throughout the afternoon and evening. Initially, the Phillies said the 6:40 p.m. start would be delayed until 7:15 p.m.

It quickly became clear that the game would not begin at that time, either.

Instead, the Braves were rained out for the fourth time this season.

The Braves have already played two doubleheaders – one in New York in May, then another last week in Detroit. They have two more scheduled – one in New York, the second here in Philadelphia.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

