Braves notes: Injury updates on Dylan Lee, Max Fried and others

MILWAUKEE — When Braves pitcher Dylan Lee went on the injured list in May, he didn’t know what to expect.

“I’ve never really had a shoulder injury, so it’s all new to me,” Lee said Saturday at American Family Field.

The Braves termed his injury as “left shoulder inflammation.” Lee said it took about a month for the pain and discomfort to subside. All along, he’s rehabbed to try to return as soon as possible.

Now, he’s getting closer and closer to that.

Lee said he threw a bullpen session Saturday. He expects to throw another one in Boston.

And then, after that, a live batting practice session?

“Should be, yeah,” Lee said.

Lee’s progress is encouraging. Shoulder injuries are difficult, but he’s progressing well at this point.

“I was watching him (Friday), and he was kind of getting on it playing the long toss,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “If he comes out of (his bullpen session well Sunday), that’s really a good sign.”

Max Fried will need at least another one

Snitker on Saturday said that Max Fried, at this point, is scheduled for another rehab start. It seems the Braves hope he’ll be ready to join the rotation after that.

This, of course, comes with the qualifier that anything can happen, and the Braves can change their minds at any point, depending on the advice of their medical and athletic training folks.

Fried on Friday allowed three runs on six hits over 3-1/3 innings. He gave up two home runs. Fried struck out five batters and didn’t walk any.

He finished with 65 pitches.

Encouraging A.J. Minter update

A.J. Minter (left shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Saturday. Snitker said Minter should be able to throw an inning in a rehab game before long.

Minter is eligible to come off the injured list July 27.

Jesse Chavez still ‘a ways away’

Snitker said Jesse Chavez (left shin contusion) got on the mound before the team’s road trip. Chavez is continuing to work hard, but Snitker said he’s still “a ways away, I think, from getting after it and being competitive.”

The issue with Chavez, Snitker said, is his leg is not yet stable enough to pitch competitively. He’s still struggling to put the necessary pressure on his left leg.