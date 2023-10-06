AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves vs Phillies NLDS preview

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black set the stage for the NLDS rematch against the Phillies.

This episode was recorded in front of a live virtual audience of AJC subscribers on Friday at noon. Our crew will break down what’s changed between these two teams since Philadelphia’s upset last year.

Justin will also explain why Spencer Strider might be the Braves most important player in this series and updates the status of Max Fried.

We will also look at who the surprise candidates might be for the Braves NLDS roster.

