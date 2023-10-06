AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves vs Phillies NLDS preview

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
41 minutes ago
X

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black set the stage for the NLDS rematch against the Phillies.

This episode was recorded in front of a live virtual audience of AJC subscribers on Friday at noon. Our crew will break down what’s changed between these two teams since Philadelphia’s upset last year.

Justin will also explain why Spencer Strider might be the Braves most important player in this series and updates the status of Max Fried.

We will also look at who the surprise candidates might be for the Braves NLDS roster.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Police agencies team up to keep Braves games safe, even for Phillies fans
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site
5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
5h ago
The Latest

Watch: AJC’s Justin Toscano, Philly counterpart analyze Braves-Phillies, give predictions
36m ago
Spencer Strider, Max Fried to start Games 1 and 2 for Braves
2h ago
In a surprise, Daysbel Hernandez makes Braves’ NLDS roster
3h ago
Featured

‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
6h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top