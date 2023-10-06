Braves took season series from Phillies with many memorable moments

The Braves took the season series against the Phillies, going 8-5 in the 13 games. There were many memorable moments, but perhaps none bigger than the Braves clinching their sixth consecutive National League East title on Philly turf.

Here’s a quick recap of the games:

May 25: Braves 8, Phillies 5

Austin Riley hit two monstrous home runs off Aaron Nola in the win at Truist Park. He hit a 459-foot homer in the first inning and a 458-foot homer in the fifth. Riley was the third player with two home runs of 455-plus feet in a game since Statcast began tracking this data in 2015.

May 26: Phillies 6, Braves 4

Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel, who started his career with the Braves, pitched a scoreless ninth to record his 400th career save. He became the eighth pitcher to reach the milestone and the third fastest to do so, reaching the mark in his 730th career appearance. He had 186 saves in five seasons with the Braves.

May 27: Phillies 2, Braves 1

Zack Wheeler, from metro Atlanta, pitched eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one walk.

May 28: Braves 11, Phillies 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. had four of the Braves’ 20 hits in a win on a Sunday night. The Braves scored seven first-inning runs in the rout. Spencer Strider struck out nine and reached the 100-mark for the season.

June 20: Braves 4, Phillies 2

In the “I dislike every opponent equally” game, Spencer Strider struck out nine and surrendered one run at Citizens Bank Park. He recorded his eighth win of the season, his second against the Phillies.

June 22: Braves 5, Phillies 1

A day after a rainout, the Braves won their eighth consecutive game and 13th of their past 15. The Braves scored five 10th-inning runs, including a two-run homer from Marcell Ozuna. Bryce Elder allowed only three hits over seven innings.

Sept. 11: Braves 10, Phillies 8

The Braves scored twice in the top of the 10th in the first game of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves reduced their magic number to clinch the National League East to four. Matt Olson hit his 50th home run, and Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber successfully got the special ball from a fan.

Sept. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 5

In his first start since May after returning from injured list, Kyle Wright allowed six hits and six earned runs, including four in the first inning, in the second game of the doubleheader.

Sept. 12: Braves 7, Phillies 6

Matt Olson tied the Braves franchise record for home runs in a single season with his 51st in the 10-inning game at Citizens Bank Park. The team also set the NL team home run record with 281. Eddie Rosario’s extra-inning homer was the difference. The Braves’ magic number was reduced to two.

Sept. 13: Braves 4, Phillies 1

The Braves clinched their sixth consecutive division title on the field where their 2022 season ended with an NLDS defeat. Austin Riley had a two-run homer, and Spencer Strider beat the Phillies again. Strider allowed four hits and one run and struck out nine.

Sept. 18: Phillies 7, Braves 1

After losing to the Braves on Sept. 13, Zack Wheeler gave up only one run and three hits in six innings in a win at Truist Park. The Phillies hit five home runs, including Kyle Schwarber’s two-run homer over the Chop House in the sixth inning.

Sept. 19: Braves 9, Phillies 3

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice, going 3-for-5, moving one homer short of a 40-60 season. Spencer Strider beat the Phillies again, striking out 11 in seven innings, for his 18th win.

Sept. 20: Phillies 6, Braves 5

Nick Castellanos, who homered twice, caught a foul ball, spun and threw out pinch-runner Luke Williams at the plate to kill a Braves rally with two outs in a 4-4 game in the bottom of the ninth. Bryson Stott hit a two-run double in the 10th.