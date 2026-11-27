Atlanta Falcons Falcons trying to ‘get the best version’ of Michael Penix Jr. Quarterback searching for consistency while team wants better process around him. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Atlanta, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Daniel Flick 51 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — When Michael Penix Jr. strolled into the Falcons’ media room Wednesday, he cordially asked reporters how they were doing. The question spun back to him; Penix answered with a purposeful, abnormally bubbly, “I’m great.” Not because of the weather — gray skies and cloudy. Not because of any day-before-Thanksgiving excitement — he’s born and raised on football, which lends itself unfavorably to holiday traditions. But Penix has good reason. Wednesday marked the first anniversary of his final knee surgery in the aftermath of his ACL tear. Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons expect a Thanksgiving feast of Vikings blitzes November 26, 2026 He took a moment to appreciate how far he’s come, and if nothing else, he’s thankful for the chance to start at quarterback once more when the Falcons (3-7) face the Minnesota Vikings (7-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

“I feel great,” Penix said. “It’s been a long journey. Obviously, every injury, it all sucks, but at the end of the day, just to be able to still play the game that I love at the highest level, being in the NFL, it’s a blessing. So, I don’t take anything for granted.” Gone are the days of keenly monitoring and updating Penix’s health from his road to recovery. But firmly present are the games that dictate his future with the Falcons, who have a decision to make this spring on whether to pick up Penix’s fifth-year rookie option or put him in a contract year next season. How the next seven weeks unfold — starting in Minneapolis — will be paramount to the evaluation. Because by and large, the verdict remains out.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks down as he leaves the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Falcons 35-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Penix spent the bye week analyzing his eight-week stint as the Falcons’ starting quarterback. He wanted to find his weaknesses so he can, in his words, “be the best version of myself for this team” during the season’s home stretch.

There have been flashes of that version of Penix. He won NFC Offensive Player of the Week after an efficient performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 and led an Atlanta offense that paced the league in scoring through his first five starts. But that version hasn’t shown up consistently. Related Story Falcons ‘confident’ in Penix, leave room for play-calling change November 16, 2026 In the final three games leading into the Falcons’ bye week, Penix completed only 51-of-98 passes for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. Atlanta lost each contest by 16-plus points and its offense averaged only 10 points per game, the NFL’s second-worst mark among teams’ last three games.

Penix is tied for 19th in passing touchdowns (10), 20th in the NFL in QBR (51.3), 21st in passing yards per game (216.3), 24th in completion rate (60.7%) and 25th in Expected Points Added per drop-back (minus-0.12). Asked how he’d analyze his performance after reviewing his starts to this point, Penix blended his results into the Falcons’ inconsistencies.

“I just think about our team’s success, and obviously, we haven’t had enough,” Penix said. “So, for me, I’ve just got to just do my part and help in bringing the guys along. And just going out there and being a leader and executing at a high level.” Related Story Why Falcons OC Tommy Rees moved from coaches’ box to field to call plays November 27, 2026 Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees don’t think it’s inherently fair to place blame on Penix for Atlanta’s three-game offensive woes. Any scoring stat, Stefanski says, is a reflection of the offense, and nobody — players and coaches — has been consistent enough. But Stefanski and Rees also acknowledged the burden of the spotlight is life as an NFL quarterback. Stefanski said the position “gets a lot of attention.” Rees, who pondered a better word but couldn’t find one, added there’s “a lot of baggage” that comes with playing quarterback.

Rees, like Stefanski, feels there’s plenty of responsibility for the Falcons’ recent struggles. “I think we all, myself included, have to be better for Mike,” Rees said. “Coaches, players, Mike himself — there are areas where we want to make sure that we’re doing our part to support the quarterback. And I don’t care if you play at what level — the quarterback position is the easiest and most identifiable one to look at. But there’s also so many elements to it.”

Related Story How Falcons plan to get Bijan Robinson rolling, start faster on defense November 26, 2026 Muddying Penix’s evaluation is the frequency of his inconsistency. It’s not merely week-to-week, but sometimes within the same game. Consider the Falcons’ first play in their most recent game, a 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, where receiver Drake London was comfortably open on the right side. Penix’s pass sailed high and behind London and fell incomplete, putting Atlanta’s offense off schedule. There are several examples of similar plays. There are also numerous examples of accurate, tight-window bullets, the type of throws that Penix’s arm strength grants him access to make while many others can’t. But the highs and lows visually appear more problematic than they’re perceived in the Falcons’ building. Stefanski feels it’s merely a byproduct of playing quarterback. “There’s going to be throws that you miss. There’s going to be throws that you rip in there that are high-level,” Stefanski said. “But it’s about continuing to play the game and finding a level of consistency. But that’s for all of us.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Atlanta, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP) The Falcons, to be clear, aren’t stripping Penix of accountability. But they certainly feel there’s more his supporting cast — be it Rees as the play-caller, the offensive line in pass protection, or the run game taking pressure off him — can do to make his life easier. “Are there things that Mike wants to improve on? Of course,” Rees said. “Are there things we need to improve on, from a staff, from players, to make sure that he’s able to do those things? Of course. So, we try to look at it in a very inward way of, like, ‘Are we doing the right things for Mike? Are we doing things to make him feel comfortable and get him to play at a high level?’ “Because he certainly has shown the ability to do that. That’s something we’re attacking. It’s something we looked at throughout the bye week.” With an eye toward the future, Penix’s development has been at the forefront of the Falcons’ season. Perhaps his fast start — leading the Falcons to back-to-back 21-point wins in primetime in Weeks 3 and 4 — set unreasonable expectations, but his progress hit something of a speed bump over the past three weeks.

Related Story Falcons prep for familiar face in Vikings’ Kirk Cousins: ‘Looks like himself’ November 26, 2026 Stefanski was asked Wednesday if he’s pleased with where Penix is at from a performance perspective. “I can’t say I’m pleased with where anybody is right this minute,” Stefanski said. “All of us, myself included, we’ve got plenty of work to do.” The Falcons are confident Penix will rebound. He’s lauded by teammates and coaches alike for his poise and level-headedness. And they take solace in how Penix has operated since the new coaching staff arrived this past spring. “Mike’s done everything we’ve put in front of him, and Mike’s been great to work with,” Rees said. “Yes, there are areas we both want to be better in, and we’re going to work really hard in those areas to improve and get the best version of Mike that he has.” Related Story NFC South rundown: Falcons ‘still in the race’ but trail Panthers by 2 games November 24, 2026 Penix has proved he can win in multiple ways. He’s hit explosive throws downfield. He’s threaded narrow gaps to move the chains on third-and-long. He’s been patient and taken underneath throws to keep the offense on track.