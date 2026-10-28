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Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Penix is first Falcons QB to receive award since Kirk Cousins in Week 8 of 2024.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field after his team’s 29-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field after his team’s 29-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Daniel Flick
By

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. It’s the first time Penix has won the honor.

Penix went 25-for-34 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Falcons’ 29-20 upset win over the 49ers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I thought Mike was really good throughout the day,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “That’s a very, very good defense. I mean, they’re excellent, and they don’t give up big plays. We took our shots when we had them and when we didn’t, I thought Mike really saw it really well.”

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Penix’s 25 completions were the second-most in his 17 career starts and the most he’s delivered in a winning effort. His three touchdowns tied a career-high, and he didn’t take a sack.

Falcons players have won NFC Offensive Player of the Week five times since the start of the 2025 season. In addition to Penix, running back Bijan Robinson has claimed the honor three times, including in Week 3 of this season after beating the Packers, and tight end Kyle Pitts has won it once.

Penix is the first Falcons quarterback to win the award since Kirk Cousins in Week 8 of 2024.