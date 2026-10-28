Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field after his team’s 29-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Penix is first Falcons QB to receive award since Kirk Cousins in Week 8 of 2024.

Penix is first Falcons QB to receive award since Kirk Cousins in Week 8 of 2024.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. It’s the first time Penix has won the honor.

Penix went 25-for-34 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Falcons’ 29-20 upset win over the 49ers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I thought Mike was really good throughout the day,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “That’s a very, very good defense. I mean, they’re excellent, and they don’t give up big plays. We took our shots when we had them and when we didn’t, I thought Mike really saw it really well.”