Atlanta Falcons As Penix preps for homecoming, Falcons QB focused on winning, not future He expects 30-plus family members and friends in attendance for Falcons at Buccaneers. Share Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to pass against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Penix was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Michael Penix Jr. is no stranger to Raymond James Stadium. He is, however, entirely unfamiliar with the Buccaneers’ home playing surface. In January 2021, Penix watched from the sidelines as Indiana University fell to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. He was the Falcons’ backup quarterback in a 2024 win over the Buccaneers, and he missed last year’s bout with a knee injury. Now, at last, comes Penix’s chance to play in the stadium that rests less than an hour south of his hometown of Dade City, Florida, where his name is printed across a street sign.

Penix’s mother, Takisha, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she expects over 30 family members and close friends in the stands for Penix’s first start on home soil. Related Story Penix’s success ‘rewarding’ for Falcons; Ulbrich readies to face Zac Robinson October 30, 2026 And the 26-year-old Penix said he’s already envisioned how cool, how special, the moment will be when the Falcons (3-4) face the Buccaneers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. “It’s happening, so I’m excited,” Penix said Wednesday. “I can’t wait to be out there. I just want to come out with a win.” The Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl some four months before Penix’s third birthday. Naturally, he doesn’t remember the specifics. And he never bothered to learn much more about the franchise.

“I was never a Bucs fan,” Penix said.

But he’s an admirer of Tampa Bay’s defense. The Buccaneers enter Week 8 ranked No. 3 in the NFL in total defense, allowing 294.7 yards per game, while boasting the league’s second-best run defense, giving up just 77.3 yards per game on the ground. Related Story What to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom Falcons can bury with win October 29, 2026 The Buccaneers’ defense is tied for second in the league in takeaways (12) and interceptions (eight), and it should be close to full strength Sunday. “That’s a good group, I’m not going to lie,” Penix said. “Across the board, I feel like every position, they have very good players over there. So, we got a lot of respect for them. But for us, we just got to go out and play our football (and) play together. But just big credit to those guys. They’re a good group. They’re coached very well, so we got to come out ready to play.” Penix’s homecoming arrives at a moment where his stock as an NFL quarterback has never been higher. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career Wednesday, fresh off completing 25-of-34 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in an upset win over the 49ers.

Winning the award, Penix said, is “awesome.” He’s grateful for it. But he also gave credit to his offensive linemen and skill position players, and he’s cognizant of a greater mission in mind.

“The goal is to win,” Penix said. “That’s been the goal from Day 1, win. We’ve got to win football games, and we’ve got the team to do it. We’ve got the coaches to do it. We’ve just got to continue to keep stacking. Keep stacking days, taking it one week at a time, one day at a time, and we’ll get that done. But that’s my main focus is winning football games.” The Falcons are averaging 31 points per game across Penix’s five starts. He’s thrown nine touchdowns to just one interception while leading Atlanta to a 3-2 record. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said Monday he “really, truly believe(s)” Penix is a franchise quarterback, a long-term piece the team can build around. Told of the praise, Penix was flattered — but he didn’t give the semantics much value.

“I just want to win football games,” he said. “All that stuff comes. You have to win. When you’re winning, that’s when the good things happen.” Penix took another step in his maturation against the 49ers, taking underneath options when available and largely avoiding unnecessary downfield throws. He was patient, calculated and effective. Sunday brings the chance to establish consistency. The Falcons have long sought it. So, too, has Penix, who’s surely dreamed of the chance to play in front of friends and family, coaches and mentors in Raymond James Stadium for years. Michael Penix Jr. says he didn’t enter this season with the intent of proving he’s a franchise quarterback. His attention is elsewhere. “I just want to win football games.” (Jason Getz/AJC) Related Story Weekend Reflections: Falcons win with mature performance by Michael Penix Jr. October 26, 2026 The moment has arrived, and the Falcons feel they’re getting Penix at his highest degree of confidence. He agrees.