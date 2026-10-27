Atlanta Falcons Where NFC South stands entering Week 8: Division still ‘in the air’ NFC South is only division without a team above .500. Share Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski cheers on his team during warm-ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 14 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — As the NFL calendar flips to Week 8, the NFC South is in an oddly familiar, albeit unsurprising, position. “Our division is in the air,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said Monday. There are no teams above .500. The division-leading Panthers lost by 30 points last weekend. The Buccaneers, who started the season 0-4, find themselves just 1½ games back. The Falcons, who were 2-4 entering Week 7, upset the previously unbeaten 49ers. And the Saints have lost four of their last five. Related Story 5 thoughts from Falcons’ win over 49ers: Penix sharp, tight ends shine October 26, 2026 Try making sense of it all, and you may find yourself thinking for a while.

The Falcons and Buccaneers will face off Sunday afternoon in Tampa, a chance for both teams to carry their momentum forward as the season nears halfway. Bates expects high intensity. “You’re gonna get your best football when you play against those teams in your division. It means something a little bit different,” Bates said. “The margin of error is just razor thin when you’re playing in those type of games. Leave no doubt. “It’ll be a playoff-type of atmosphere, playoff-type of game on Sunday, and I’m riding with our guys all day long.”

Before then, here’s a look at the NFC South, which is the only division in the NFL that doesn’t have a team with a winning record.

NEC South Standings Carolina Panthers (3-3) Atlanta Falcons (3-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) New Orleans Saints (2-5)

How each team fared in Week 7 Carolina Panthers Result: Lost to Buccaneers (43-13) What it means: The Panthers suffered the 18th-worst loss in franchise history Sunday. They trailed 33-6 at halftime and were outscored in the second half, too. A game to forget. They’re battling injuries, and their next two games are against teams with a combined record of 9-5. The road gets tough. The Panthers have reached an inflection point.

Injury report: Starting right tackle Taylor Moton suffered a fractured fibula Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season. He landed on injured reserve Monday, joining a lengthy list spearheaded by starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. What’s next: At Packers (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday inside Lambeau Field.

Atlanta Falcons Result: Defeated 49ers (29-20) What it means: The Falcons had lost back-to-back games at home and were welcoming one of the NFL’s final three unbeaten teams. That’s an unfavorable recipe for most, but Atlanta secured a pivotal win sparked by complementary football. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski referred to it as an “identity game,” and his team saw the blueprint it must carry hereon. The Falcons proved they can hang with the league’s best. Consistency now becomes the question.

Injury report: The Falcons didn’t suffer any major injuries Sunday, and they saw cornerbacks A.J. Terrell C.J. Henderson, both battling groin injuries, return to the field. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), cornerback Avieon Terrell (back/illness), linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) didn’t play Sunday. All are day-to-day. What’s next: At Buccaneers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.

New Orleans Saints Result: Lost to Steelers (16-10) What it means: Quarterback Tyler Shough had a nice bounce back, but the Saints tallied only 18 yards on the ground and currently have the league’s fifth-worst rushing offense. They enter their bye week at a good time with plenty of soul-searching to do after losing to the Steelers in Paris. They don’t have much momentum, but they have enough talent to right the ship. The quality of the solutions they find this week will dictate whether they capitalize on the openness of the division. Injury report: The Saints have lost several key pieces to injury, but first-round rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson is close to returning and very well could play on the other side of the bye week. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. remain on injured reserve. What’s next: Bye week