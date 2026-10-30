Atlanta Falcons Falcons rule out Brian Robinson Jr., tab 8 questionable at Buccaneers Running back will miss second consecutive game with hamstring injury. Share Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. works for a touchdown against the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in New Orleans. Robinson will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. (Ella Hall/AP)

By Daniel Flick 5 minutes ago

Collins and Williams, both currently on injured reserve, were full participants in Friday’s practice. The rest of the team’s questionable players were limited. “It’s hard to say on a bunch of guys,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said of his optimism in the questionable players suiting up. “I think it’s important — what we do is see how they respond to today’s practice, whatever they were doing, and then have a better understanding going into the weekend. But hard to say.” Last week, the Falcons elevated running back Khalil Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster as Robinson’s replacement. Herbert rushed twice for 9 yards and added a 19-yard catch-and-run to set up the Falcons’ first touchdown.

Related Story ‘That’s our identity’: Falcons run game has slipped. They know how to fix it. October 29, 2026 Robinson certainly isn’t an afterthought in the Falcons’ offense. Through the season’s first six games, he tallied 53 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by a three-score performance in a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers will also be without a key weapon. The team ruled out receiver Emeka Egbuka, who leads the team in catches (28) and receiving touchdowns (two), because of a foot injury.