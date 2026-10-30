FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (3-4) are close to full strength for their bout with the Buccaneers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury, but Atlanta hasn’t ruled out anybody else to play Sunday.
The Falcons have a lengthy list of questionable players: defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring); receiver Beaux Collins (hip); linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm); defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring); defensive end Charles Snowden (back); cornerback Avieon Terrell (illness); offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle); and receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder).
Deablo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday he’s optimistic about playing. He’s practiced with bulky protection on his right forearm, a 3D printed cast equivalent.
Collins and Williams, both currently on injured reserve, were full participants in Friday’s practice. The rest of the team’s questionable players were limited.
“It’s hard to say on a bunch of guys,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said of his optimism in the questionable players suiting up. “I think it’s important — what we do is see how they respond to today’s practice, whatever they were doing, and then have a better understanding going into the weekend. But hard to say.”
Last week, the Falcons elevated running back Khalil Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster as Robinson’s replacement. Herbert rushed twice for 9 yards and added a 19-yard catch-and-run to set up the Falcons’ first touchdown.
Robinson certainly isn’t an afterthought in the Falcons’ offense. Through the season’s first six games, he tallied 53 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by a three-score performance in a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.
The Buccaneers will also be without a key weapon. The team ruled out receiver Emeka Egbuka, who leads the team in catches (28) and receiving touchdowns (two), because of a foot injury.
With a victory Sunday, the Falcons will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South as the season nears the halfway point.