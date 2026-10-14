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Live UpdatesOctober 14, 2026, 7:21 PM

Updates from the Dream-Valkyries matchup in the WNBA Finals

Both teams are looking to win their first championship in seven-game series.

Dream forward Angel Reese celebrates a play during Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals against the New York Liberty on Sunday, Oct, 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
Dream forward Angel Reese celebrates a play during Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals against the New York Liberty on Sunday, Oct, 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Before this season, the Atlanta Dream had three straight postseason appearances.

And three consecutive first-round exits.

They broke through this year after adding All-Star Angel Reese, and made the WNBA Finals after beating the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty in the playoffs.

They’ll face the Golden State Valkyries in the Finals, with both teams vying for their first WNBA championship.

Catch up on the Dream with some pregame reading:

WNBA Finals schedule (best of seven)

  • Game 1: Saturday at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Monday at Golden State, 8 p.m.
  • Game 3: Oct. 21 at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
  • Game 4: Oct. 24 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
  • Game 5*: Oct. 26 at Golden State, 8 p.m.
  • Game 6*: Oct. 29 at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
  • Game 7*: Oct. 31 at Golden State, 8 p.m.

* — if necessary

All times are Eastern

AJC
3 hours ago
Rod Beard

Paopao’s energy keeps Atlanta smiling

AJC
8 hours ago
Rod Beard

Back in the Finals

The Atlanta Dream are back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013, with a seven-game series looming against the Golden State Valkyries. 

One critical storyline to watch is that these are two of the best defensive teams in the league. Angel Reese was named Defensive Player of the Year and Rhyne Howard also was among the best defenders in the league. 

Reese was the big offseason roster addition, and she's been one of the difference-makers with her inside scoring, leadership, defense and rebounding. 