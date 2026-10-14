Updates from the Dream-Valkyries matchup in the WNBA Finals

Before this season, the Atlanta Dream had three straight postseason appearances.

And three consecutive first-round exits.

They broke through this year after adding All-Star Angel Reese, and made the WNBA Finals after beating the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty in the playoffs.

They’ll face the Golden State Valkyries in the Finals, with both teams vying for their first WNBA championship.

Catch up on the Dream with some pregame reading:

WNBA Finals schedule (best of seven)

Game 1: Saturday at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. Game 2: Monday at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Monday at Golden State, 8 p.m. Game 3: Oct. 21 at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Game 4: Oct. 24 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Game 5*: Oct. 26 at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Golden State, 8 p.m. Game 6*: Oct. 29 at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Game 7*: Oct. 31 at Golden State, 8 p.m.

* — if necessary

All times are Eastern