Rod Beard Day-Dreaming: Atlanta looks to embrace afternoon Game 6 in WNBA Finals Please excuse your employees and students if they miss time with a mysterious ‘hooping cough’ Thursday. Share Dream fans cheer before Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Valkyries at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Rod Beard 47 minutes ago

If things are a little off Thursday in Atlanta, there’s a reason for it. If people are off, they might be Dream fans. The Dream have a rare 12:30 p.m. tipoff time for Game 6 of the WNBA Finals against the Valkyries at State Farm Arena, and that’s thrown women’s basketball fans and the sports equilibrium a bit off kilter. Related Story The larger meaning of WNBA’s scheduling dilemma for Dream-Valkyries in Finals October 27, 2026 Malik from Marketing might be out because of a mysterious malady. Erin from Accounting could take a three-hour lunch break and be a bit distracted when — or if — she returns, sporting a Dream T-shirt over her work attire.

The typical Thursday may follow a different pattern, with Dream fans behaving as if it’s the first Thursday of the NCAA Tournament, with some people checking their phones more frequently and others letting out seemingly unprompted cheers responding, “That’s a foul,” without context. Schools in the area may have a few students out because of an unexplained hooping cough that somehow won’t require a visit to a doctor’s office. Related Story Searching for Dream tickets for WNBA Finals Game 6? They’re reasonably priced. October 28, 2026 “On Thursday, October 29, I’m asking you to show a little love and extend a little grace to your students and employees who may be cheering on the Atlanta Dream,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens posted Tuesday on Instagram. “Whether they’re at the game or catching a few moments on their devices, please allow them to be excited to cheer on our home team.

“After all, Atlanta is a group project, and every Atlantan has a role to play! Our collective energy, enthusiasm and support are vital as we cheer the Dream toward a WNBA Championship!”

That’s a newfound excitement for the Dream, who are in a tough series in the Finals and trail the Valkyries 3-2. Had they won Game 5 on Monday, Thursday would have a different tone, with an opportunity to claim the title. Instead, they’re hoping to force a deciding Game 7 in San Francisco on Saturday in primetime. There will be Dream watch parties at various venues around the metro area, and with tipoff just around lunchtime, it could be a festive atmosphere in Atlanta. The alternative in San Francisco on Thursday could be a little different — consider a 9:30 a.m. start, as Valkyries fans out West will face.