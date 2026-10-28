The last home game for the Atlanta Dream this season isn’t a sellout — and it’s actually pretty affordable to see Game 6 on Thursday at State Farm Arena.
If you have a flexible enough schedule to make a 12:30 p.m. tipoff against the Valkyries, it’s a bargain, with two seats in the 200 section less than $40 each on StubHub, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Dream sold out Games 3 and 4 last week, but a scheduling conflict with State Farm Arena, home of the Hawks, led to a time change, pushing the Dream’s game to the earlier start. In a basketball doubleheader, the Hawks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m.
The lowest-priced available tickets for Games 3 and 4 were more $100 each, up to more than $3,000 for two seats near courtside.
The Dream are looking to stave off elimination and force a Game 7, which would be Saturday night in San Francisco, and the Valkyries are trying to win a WNBA title in just their second season in the league.
The Dream moved their home games in the playoffs to State Farm Arena, which holds about 17,000 fans, instead of their primary home at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which holds about 3,500.
WNBA Finals schedule (Valkyries lead 3-2)
- Game 1: Valkyries 68, Dream 64
- Game 2: Dream 79, Valkyries 65
- Game 3: Dream 97, Valkyries 71
- Game 4: Valkyries 67, Dream 62
- Game 5: Valkyries 64, Dream 55
- Game 6: Oct. 29 at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (USA/Peacock)
- Game 7*: Oct. 31 at Golden State, 8 p.m. (USA/Peacock)