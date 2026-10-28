Atlanta Dream forward Dewanna Bonner scored during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. The Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 97-71. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The last home game for the Atlanta Dream this season isn’t a sellout — and it’s actually pretty affordable to see Game 6 on Thursday at State Farm Arena.

If you have a flexible enough schedule to make a 12:30 p.m. tipoff against the Valkyries, it’s a bargain, with two seats in the 200 section less than $40 each on StubHub, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Dream sold out Games 3 and 4 last week, but a scheduling conflict with State Farm Arena, home of the Hawks, led to a time change, pushing the Dream’s game to the earlier start. In a basketball doubleheader, the Hawks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m.