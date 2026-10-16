The Win Column: All aboard the bandwagon

Have you ever been sitting alone at home, saying to yourself: “Self, I sure wish there was basketball I could watch. But not just any basketball. Basketball where they play defense. And get offensive rebounds. And actually pass the ball. And heck, I don’t know, maybe they even shoot a lot of threes, as a treat?”
You’re in luck!
We’ve got the team just for you — and for a limited time only, it comes with our bonus WNBA Finals package.
But otherwise, today’s Win Column is an Atlanta-Dream-in-the-Finals edition.
And why wouldn’t it be?
They’re four wins away from claiming the fourth title in Atlanta’s professional sports era (sorry, Chiefs, your 1968 soccer title is no good here).
They’ve lost exactly two games since the All-Star break.
And they are, frankly, a whole lot of fun to watch.
“When you have a group of people who just want all their team to succeed and not just themselves, and you couple that with a lot of talent, really good things can happen,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said this week.
Good things that include playing for a ring.
The upstart-ish Golden State Valkyries stand in the way, and they’re a heckuva story themselves (similar vibes, very different approach).
More on that, including some fancy charts, momentarily.
But know that San Francisco will be rocking when Game 1 tips off at the Chase Center tomorrow afternoon. And when the series returns to Atlanta next week?
Well …
I popped into Thursday’s Game 3 presale about five minutes after it opened — and found more than 45 THOUSAND people in front of me in the online queue.
It’s a party, y’all.
And it’s not too late to join.
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Side note: Canada finished second in steals per game. Angel Reese (more on her below) finished third. All three of them received All-WNBA defense honors Thursday.
Te-Hina Paopao: Second-round draft pick in 2025. Refers to herself as the team’s “kid sister who doesn’t stop talking.”
Angel Reese: Offseason addition.WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and rebounding machine who added a 3-point shot to her repertoire this season.
And, of course, one of the more famous basketball players on the planet.
SAME ENDS, DIFFERENT MEANS
The Dream have never won the WNBA Finals. They’ve actually never won an NBA Finals game, despite three previous appearances (last time around, in 2013, they had to play in Duluth because of … wait for it ... “Disney on Ice”).
The Valkyries, meanwhile, are in just their second season of existence. They dominated the Dallas Wings and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces to get here.
As we alluded to earlier, the Dream and Valkyries are sort of bizarre-o mirror images of each other.
Atlanta plays unselfish basketball, but sticks largely to its starters; Golden State has more of an all-hands-on-deck arrangement. And although they both play top-of-the-league defense, they do it in very different fashion.
Win Column data friend Rahul Deshpande put it all in pretty pictures, just for us:
See what I mean?
Atlanta forces turnovers (thievery!) and runs the fast break. Golden State’s more into making it really, really hard to get good shots off.
The teams met three times in a brief span during the summer — and Atlanta lost all three matchups.
“Playing a team three times in a stretch of what, 10 days, where we didn’t have a lot of time to figure things out,” she said. “It is no excuse for how we played during that time, but we’re a completely different team right now. All of us, even just adding DeWanna (Bonner), as well.”
THE OFFICIAL WIN COLUMN PREDICTION
Dream in six — and a parade down Peachtree.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.