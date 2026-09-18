The Win Column: One Falcons theory

And as I see it, the only real goal for the 2026 Falcons is for Penix to play a lot so the new administration can learn a lot about him … then decide if they’ll stick with the injury-prone 26-year-old or start heading another direction.
After exercising (indulging?) so much caution to this point, would they really let Penix debut Sunday and expect him to play again four days later?
Probably not.
It’d be even odder to put Penix out there this weekend, play Rush or whoever on Thursday, then go back to Penix after that.
Right?
We’re not ruling anything out, of course. This is the Atlanta Falcons. But if the original plan was to play Tua Tagovailoa until Penix was healthy (and we think it was), might as well let it play out with Rush.
In the meantime, my advice for fellow fans: To take another spin or two on the Quarterback Wheel of Destiny. Laugh it off. Do some deep breathing. Touch some grass.
Los Bravos are limping into things a bit, with a 7-8 record in September. Ronald Acuña Jr. aside, the offense has been inconsistent at best.
As far as potential playoff opponents: Right now, the Braves are penciled into the No. 3 seed and would host the sixth-seeded Padres in a best-of-3 series. The Cubs and Phillies are other possibilities, but columnist Michael Cunningham suggests Atlanta should feel pretty good about San Diego.
To wit: “The ideal October opponent for the Braves has few good left-handed pitchers and few dangerous right-handed sluggers. That’s the Padres. They’ve lately been on a hot streak against teams out of contention, but the Braves are built to beat them in October.”
More explanation in the column. You should read it.
The Atlanta Dream returned from the FIBA World Cup break and beat Connecticut by 1 million points. Angel Reese put up a rare 30-point double-double, Allisha Gray broke her own franchise record for points in a season — and Rhyne Howard hit her 129th 3-pointer of the year.
That’s a WNBA record.
With three games left to play in the regular season.
“I mean, I’m breaking a 3-point record every year, so obviously I like to shoot,” Howard said. “Shooters are going to shoot, so I’m going to put my name on it.”
🖥️ Trae Young is an answer in today’s New York Times crossword puzzle.
🖥️ I’ve actually watched dirt-track racing in person a time or two. I was not aware that sometimes it involves a bunch of dudes (women aren’t this stupid) driving junkers around a track and trying to park on a trailer … which is also being driven around the track, behind a pickup truck.
🖥️ Hyrox is basically seeing who can do Crossfit-type stuff the fastest. Put another way: You know in “Eastbound and Down,” when Kenny Powers says he’s playing sports, “not trying to be the best at exercising”? This is people trying to be the best at exercising.
Anyway: At a recent competition, one woman … evacuated all over herself. AND KEPT COMPETING. AND WON. She finally apologized Thursday, via Instagram: “Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track.”
So does everyone else, tbh.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.