Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia football vs. Arkansas | TV channel, streaming info Kirby Smart: ‘Playing on the road in the SEC, humility is always a week away.’ Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (center) celebrates with teammates after making a tackle on Austin Peay running back Courtland Simmons (not pictured) during the first half at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 15 minutes ago Share

The No. 2 Georgia football team takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Week 3 college football game on Saturday. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online. Georgia beat Western Kentucky 70-20 last week to open the season 2-0. Arkansas is coming off a road loss to Utah. This will be both teams’ first SEC game. What channel is the UGA-Arkansas game on? The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor are on the call. How to watch online, livestream The Georgia football-Arkansas game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. The Georgia football-Arkansas game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football vs. Arkansas kickoff time The game starts at noon on Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 54.5. Georgia is 2-0 against the spread this season. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Arkansas

On facing Arkansas: “With that, we’re onto Arkansas. Playing on the road in the SEC, humility is always a week away. It’s a tough environment regardless of where you play in the SEC. There are no bad environments in the SEC. There are only raucous environments in the SEC. They’re really tough to play in. Tougher earlier in the year than later, and as they go along, they get harder and harder. This is a challenge anytime you go on the road, especially with a group you haven’t been on the road with yet, so with that we’ll be focusing our attention on them.”

On evaluating a team like Arkansas with so much turnover: “A lot of them (the Arkansas players) came from Memphis. Quite a few came from Memphis. Everybody we play, I mean, every team we play has a ton of turnover. When I was first talking to coach Helton, I want to say they had 65 or they had 70, so that’s the norm. You have two games at least. That’s more than we had previously on these other ones. When you start out, you don’t know much about them. The evaluation is of our team. That’s what I spend my time worrying about is our team. You spend too much time worrying about their team, and you won’t have a good team. So I’m a lot more worried about what we do than what they do.” On Arkansas QB KJ Jackson: “Very accurate passer, throws a great ball, anticipates timing of throws. He’s got a really strong arm, live arm. He gets the ball out there. He’s a good athlete. He’s got size that makes him hard to tackle, but he eludes, scrambles, makes some plays. A lot of respect for him.” Georgia football weather for Week 3 game against Arkansas The high for Saturday’s game is 88 degrees, according to accuweather.com.