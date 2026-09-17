Buford-Grayson game features 27 major prospects

Grayson offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma poses for an AJC Super 11 portrait in preseason. He is committed to Nebraska. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The schools have the most and second-most juniors and seniors ranked three stars or above in the state.

The schools have the most and second-most juniors and seniors ranked three stars or above in the state.

Twenty-seven Buford or Grayson players are listed as 3-star prospects or higher by 247Sports, making the Friday night game between the Class 7A teams at Grayson the most star-studded the state will see this season.

Buford has 12 seniors or juniors rated 3-star recruits or higher. Grayson has 15. No other Georgia team has more than 10.

Twenty-one of the 27 are seniors. A college team that had commitments from the 21 would have the 25th-best recruiting class in the country, just ahead of Georgia Tech’s, according to 247Sports’ Class Calculator.

The highest-rated prospects in the game are Buford’s Jalen Brewster and Grayson’s Jordan Agbanoma, who play on opposites sides of the line of scrimmage, meaning they could be squaring off directly.