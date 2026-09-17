Buford-Grayson game features 27 major prospects

Twenty-seven Buford or Grayson players are listed as 3-star prospects or higher by 247Sports, making the Friday night game between the Class 7A teams at Grayson the most star-studded the state will see this season.
Buford has 12 seniors or juniors rated 3-star recruits or higher. Grayson has 15. No other Georgia team has more than 10.
Twenty-one of the 27 are seniors. A college team that had commitments from the 21 would have the 25th-best recruiting class in the country, just ahead of Georgia Tech’s, according to 247Sports’ Class Calculator.
The highest-rated prospects in the game are Buford’s Jalen Brewster and Grayson’s Jordan Agbanoma, who play on opposites sides of the line of scrimmage, meaning they could be squaring off directly.
Brewster is the consensus No. 1 player nationally. He transferred from a Texas school last month and made his debut last week in a 18-7 victory over Miami Central of Florida. Brewster had four solo tackles, two QB pressures, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He is committed to Texas Tech.
Agbanoma is an AJC Super 11 pick committed to Nebraska. He’s a consensus top-200 prospect and a 4-star recruit.
All others in the game are 3-star prospects.
As 247Sports ratings are fluid, there might be more 3-star prospects on the way.
Buford has four other players with Power 4 offers who haven’t been tagged as 3-star prospects yet. They are cornerback DJ Ford, offensive lineman Eli Williams, linebacker Ryan Tharpe and wide receiver/defensive back Braylon Williams.
Below are the 27 with their consensus state ranking, position and school choice if they have made one.
Buford
Seniors
- 1. DL Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech)
- 72. LB Brayden Watson (Michigan)
- 78. LB Ethan Hauser (Vanderbilt)
- 99. CB Silas Nuckles (uncommitted)
- 100. S Jameer Cantrell (Arkansas)
- 117. QB DJ Hunter (James Madison)
- 153. LB Joshua Echols (Middle Tennessee)
- 174. DL Krystian Walcott (Boston College)
- 177. IOL Noah Nixon (Pittsburgh)
Juniors
- 35. Edge Luke Nabors (uncommitted)
- 56. CB Brendon Davis (uncommitted)
- 61. WR Seven Rashad (uncommitted)
Grayson
Seniors
- 8. IOL Jordan Agbanoma (Nebraska)
- 47. S Jalen Welch (Syracuse)
- 65. IOL KD Jones (Nebraska)
- 95. DL Waylon Wooten (Georgia)
- 104. CB Preston Glasco (UConn)
- 111. LB Eli Harris (Nebraska)
- 113. S London Goggans (Kansas State)
- 129. RB Jeremiah Stonewall (uncommitted)
- 138. CB Jett Watson (Boston College)
- 138. TE Joey Hunter (Nebraska)
- 167. CB Rilee Drew (Wake Forest)
- 178. RB Ashton Turner (uncommitted)