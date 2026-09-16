Step right up and spin the Falcons QB Wheel of Destiny

This is a screenshot, not a prediction. (Rahul Deshpande/AJC)

This bit of silliness was originally featured in the Win Column, the AJC’s daily sports newsletter. Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox, no subscription required.

Who will start at quarterback for the Falcons this week?

The injured veteran? The mentally unready youngster? How about the guy who played kind of good a couple years ago but is a career backup for a reason?

Ohhh, maybe the undrafted rookie who played his college ball in something called the “Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference”? He looked promising against third-string preseason defenses!*

Still no official word on Week 2 — but either way, the Falcons are in QB purgatory.