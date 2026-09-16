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Atlanta Falcons

Step right up and spin the Falcons QB Wheel of Destiny

Seriously, it’s interactive.
This is a screenshot, not a prediction. (Rahul Deshpande/AJC)
This is a screenshot, not a prediction. (Rahul Deshpande/AJC)
By and
1 hour ago

This bit of silliness was originally featured in the Win Column, the AJC’s daily sports newsletter. Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox, no subscription required.

Who will start at quarterback for the Falcons this week?

The injured veteran? The mentally unready youngster? How about the guy who played kind of good a couple years ago but is a career backup for a reason?

Ohhh, maybe the undrafted rookie who played his college ball in something called the “Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference”? He looked promising against third-string preseason defenses!*

Still no official word on Week 2 — but either way, the Falcons are in QB purgatory.

Maybe even that other place.

Lucky for you, your friends at the Win Column have devised a solution: The Falcons Quarterback Wheel of Destiny.

Why wait around each week to find out who’ll be taking snaps?

With just one click, the FQBWoD tells you exactly who’s going to start … results guaranteed.**

Go on and give her a spin.

*I love Jack Strand as a prospect, but we seriously gotta calm down, folks.

**Results not guaranteed.