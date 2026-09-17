5 more Georgia football teams move into the top 100 of one national poll

Buford remains the highest-rated Georgia team in eight polls and Carrollton is the highest in another as there was little movement among the top Georgia teams in the national rankings after Week 4 of the high school football season.

Buford, the consensus defending national champion, is ranked in the top five of eight of the nine polls considered by AJC Varsity. The exception is the Massey Ratings, which has the Wolves at No. 7, five spots behind No. 2 Carrollton. The Trojans, who lost to the Wolves in last year’s Class 6A championship game, are ranked in the top 17 of all nine polls.