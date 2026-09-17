NATIONAL RANKINGS

5 more Georgia football teams move into the top 100 of one national poll

The Massey Ratings moved five new Georgia schools into its top 100, giving the state a season-high 22.
East Paulding coach Van Spence talks to his players after the Raiders' 27-23 victory over Harrison at Cobleigh Stadium on Aug. 28, 2026. (Chip Saye/AJC)
East Paulding coach Van Spence talks to his players after the Raiders' 27-23 victory over Harrison at Cobleigh Stadium on Aug. 28, 2026. (Chip Saye/AJC)
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45 minutes ago

Buford remains the highest-rated Georgia team in eight polls and Carrollton is the highest in another as there was little movement among the top Georgia teams in the national rankings after Week 4 of the high school football season.

Buford, the consensus defending national champion, is ranked in the top five of eight of the nine polls considered by AJC Varsity. The exception is the Massey Ratings, which has the Wolves at No. 7, five spots behind No. 2 Carrollton. The Trojans, who lost to the Wolves in last year’s Class 6A championship game, are ranked in the top 17 of all nine polls.

Thomas County Central is in the top 20 in eight polls and is No. 30 in the Sport Idol Nation top 100. Lee County, North Gwinnett and Newton also received top-25 recognition.

Five new Georgia teams moved into the top 100 of the Massey Ratings, giving the state a season-high 22. The new teams in the top 100 are No. 73 Milton, No. 81 Gainesville, No. 92 North Cobb, No. 98 East Paulding and No. 100 Archer.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Full top 100 list)

5. (5) Buford

12. (14) Carrollton

19. (20) Thomas County Central

22. (25) Lee County

38. (39) North Gwinnett

43. (47) Sandy Creek

45. (49) Newton

49. (53) Creekside

60. (67) Gainesville

63. (77) Blessed Trinity

65. (91) Milton

71. (74) Lowndes

78. (83) Valdosta

83. (89) Grayson

High School Football America

(Full top 100 list)

2. (2) Buford

4. (4) Carrollton

20. (21) Thomas County Central

31. (32) Creekside

52. (53) Gainesville

57. (62) Newton

59. (64) North Gwinnett

71. (76) Sandy Creek

73. (79) Lowndes

81. (81) Grayson

88. (87) Roswell

90. (94) Valdosta

92. (91) Hughes

Massey Ratings

(Full top 100 list)

2. (2) Carrollton

7. (6) Buford

10. (9) Thomas County Central

18. (18) North Gwinnett

24. (28) Newton

31. (39) Lee County

34. (29) Sandy Creek

38. (42) Grayson

49. (66) Brookwood

51. (62) Creekside

55. (48) Valdosta

62. (73) Cartersville

65. (72) Hughes

66. (64) Lowndes

68. (78) Blessed Trinity

73. (NR) Milton

81. (NR) Gainesville

82. (92) Marietta

85. (90) Westlake

92. (NR) North Cobb

98. (NR) East Paulding

100. (NR) Archer

Sports Idol Nation

(Full top 100 list)

5. (5) Buford

14. (15) Carrollton

23. (23) North Gwinnett

27. (29) Lee County

30. (26) Thomas County Central

45. (52) Creekside

61. (65) Sandy Creek

64. (69) Newton

78. (81) Lowndes

83. (86) Blessed Trinity

88. (95) Grayson

Mister Football

(Composite list)

4. (4) Buford

6. (6) Carrollton

16. (17) Thomas County Central

25. (27) North Gwinnett

31. (35) Lee County

41. (NR) Newton

USA Today

(Full top 25 list)

4. (4) Buford

12. (15) Carrollton

23. (25) Thomas County Central

ESPN SC Next

(Full top 25 list)

2. (2) Buford

4. (4) Carrollton

20. (21) Thomas County Central

High School on SI

(Full top 25 list)

5. (5) Buford

11. (11) Carrollton

18. (20) Thomas County Central

NationalHSFB.com

(Full top 25 list)

4. (5) Buford

16. (17) Thomas County Central

17. (18) Carrollton

20. (21) Lee County