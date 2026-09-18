Sports Dream put up huge numbers in win over Sun in Gateway finale Angel Reese scores 30 points and Rhyne Howard sets WNBA record as Atlanta crushes Connecticut. Dream guards Allisha Gray (center) and Jordin Canada help forward Angel Reese up during their game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. Reese says she and her team are “going to go all the way.” (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 39 minutes ago Share

We now resume Dream basketball with a proper welcome back. The Atlanta Dream closed out the final game of their series against the Connecticut Sun with a 103-59 win at Gateway Arena after a lengthy FIBA World Cup break. Angel Reese scored 19 points and shot 80% from the field in the first half, while her “Thunder twin” Naz Hillmon kicked off the 3-pointers, propelling the Dream offense to a dominant showing in their return. Both teams applied defensive pressure early and traded blocks in the paint, but it didn’t take the Dream long to click and pull away, closing out the half with a 10-point lead (45-35). The Dream put the Sun away early, entering the fourth quarter with a 76-46 lead and heavy momentum to build on.

Atlanta had the game in the bag by the time the second half rolled around. The energy shift, however, was prominent as the team built on its momentum with back-to-back layups from Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray and never looked back, keeping up the pace. A Reese 3-pointer also came in the same quarter, bringing her to 26 of her 30 points and putting her in the lead among all scorers for the night. In the past, the Dream have struggled with building a lead, only to slip near the end and give their opponent hope of creeping back into the game. In Thursday night’s matchup, that wasn’t a problem as they stepped on the court with a newfound energy to push through and finish strong. Key moments With 6:38 left in the game, Rhyne Howard made her first 3-pointer of the night out of nine attempts. This basket gave Howard the record for the most made 3-pointers (129) in a WNBA single season.

Top performers Dream

Angel Reese: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST

Rhyne Howard: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Allisha Gray: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Naz Hillmon: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Te-Hina Paopao: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST

Madina Okot: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST

Jordin Canada: 5 PTS, 1 AST Sun Olivia Nelson-Ododa: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

Saniya Rivers: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST

Aaliyah Edwards: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST Highlight of the night Paopao’s floating jump shot off an assist from Reese with 4:47 left in the first quarter gave the team a four-point lead and finally helped the Dream pull away from the Sun by a larger margin. Paopao racked up 10 points to cap off the night and was a needed force coming off the bench.