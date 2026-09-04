Sports The Win Column: Do it for Chris Plus: Yellow Jackets, silver linings.

By Tyler Estep 54 minutes ago Share

Hey! It’s the inaugural Friday edition of the Win Column. In a moment, we’ll try to find some silver linings in Georgia Tech’s rather brutal loss. But first: How about a little Braves talk? TAKE SOME PRESSURE OFF THE MAN Chris Sale, enjoying his complete game shutout against the Dodgers. (Erik S. Lesser/AP) I’ve pledged my undying allegiance to many Braves over the years. Sometimes they’re stars (Ozzie Albies, Greg Maddux) and sometimes they’re feisty underdog types (Mauricio Dubón, Martín Prado). Oddballs and flashes in the pan (remember El Oso Blanco?) count, too. Doesn’t matter. And with this year’s Braves launching a pretty important stretch of games Friday night — four in Philly, three against Tampa Bay, three more against Philly — I’ve decided it’s time to officially add another member to Tyler Estep’s Personal Pantheon of Permanently Preferred Players.

That’d be Christopher Sale. The playoffs have already begun for Atlanta’s undisputed ace, and he’s done his part. The man hasn’t allowed a home run in eight starts. He’s walked exactly three batters since the All-Star break. A couple other stats I didn’t know existed, via FanGraphs: “Out of the 200 pitchers who have faced the most swings this year, Sale has induced the second-lowest average bat speed and the seventh-lowest fast swing rate.” That’s a fancy way to say hitters are hesitating because they have no idea what’s coming.

Even more impressive: Sale’s doing it over and over again knowing he hasn’t gotten much run support — and while, more often than not, paired up against the opposing team’s best (surely just a coincidence that those extra days off tend to line him up that way).

Pressure all around. And guess what? Tonight’s series opener against the second-place Phillies features Sale vs. Cristopher “Record-Long Scoreless Inning Streak” Sánchez. A fellow Cy Young candidate. For the fourth time in five starts (and the fifth wasn’t bad either). Anyway, I suppose my point is this: It’d be cool if everyone else stayed on their A-game. Went out and won a healthy handful of these next 10 games. Took a little drama out of the season’s final weeks. It’s the least they could do for the old man. For the Pantheon. 📩 New to the Win Column? Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox. It’s free.

OTHER GOOD STUFF TO KNOW ⚖️ The latest Louisiana judge to hear the “can players transfer from NFL training camps back to college?” case said yeah, sure, why not. The SEC, meanwhile, filed a federal lawsuit against LSU. We’ll find out later today — when LSU’s official roster is due to the conference — if Lane Kiffin dares to actually include Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. 🦉 Kennesaw State, your reigning Conference USA champ, kicked off its football season with a 47-0 romp over West Georgia. 🫡 Nine days until Game 1 and still no Falcons quarterback decision. The team did make a couple announcements, though. This year’s captains: safety Jessie Bates III, linebacker Divine Deablo, kicker Nick Folk, offensive guard Chris Lindstrom and, of course, running back Bijan Robinson.

New Ring of Honor inductees: pass rusher John Abraham and offensive lineman Bill Fralic.

🏀 Hot off the presses: The U.S. women just routed China in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The Dream’s Rhyne Howard scored 14 (tied for the team high), while Angel Reese added five points and nine rebounds. OK, ABOUT THAT TECH GAME … Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza ponders the loss. (Jason Getz/AJC) Nary an offensive touchdown. A stymied running game. A last-minute drive surrendered. A blocked field goal at the buzzer. Colorado and Coach Prime rained on Georgia Tech’s season-opening parade and, as columnist Ken Sugiura writes, it wasn’t particularly pretty. But all is not lost! 🐝 Quarterback Alberto Mendoza seemed plenty comfortable out there. Mature, even. Final stat line: 17-of-23 for 237 yards.

🐝 Kevin Roche Jr. — the 6-foot-9 tight end who blocked a Colorado field goal and made a crucial third-down catch — looks like an animal. More takeaways from Tech’s stunning loss 🐝 Buffalo Boo Carter really did appear to fumble before halftime. Premature whistle. (Is this a silver lining?) 🐝 Secondary looked pretty good. So did the band’s light-up shoulder pads. 🐝 The current forecast calls for slightly lower temperatures (and humidity levels) next Saturday, when No. 20 Tennessee visits Bobby Dodd Stadium. Should be a tad easier to hold on to the ball, DryGrip or not.

🐝 At least they didn’t lose to UMass? “I’m still bullish on this team,” head coach Brent Key said after the game. Same, to be honest. Game 1s are Game 1s. Gotta get that run game going though. NUMBER OF THE DAY: 46½ That’s how much Georgia is favored by over Saturday’s season-opening opponent, FCS also-ran Tennessee State. Don’t take the bet. Per Bet Labs Sports, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are 0-10 against the spread when favored by at least 40 points. The phrase is “not for a lack of trying,” but in this case … it’s for a lack of trying. Vanilla is Smart’s preferred flavor when it comes to play-calling against cupcakes.