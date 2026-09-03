WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 3 From Aquinas to Valdosta, preview the best games likely to be played this week. Roswell head coach Jonathan Thompson talks with his offense during their game against Walton during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug, 13, 2026, in Atlanta. Roswell won 32-20. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 21 minutes ago Share

Aquinas at Lincoln County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Larry Campbell Stadium at Buddy Bufford Field, Lincolnton Records, rankings: Lincoln County is 1-1 and No. 2 in Class A; Aquinas is 2-0 and No. 8 in Class 4A-2A Private. Last meeting: Aquinas won 28-21 in 2023. Things to know: Lincoln County lost its No. 1 ranking after losing to Westside of Augusta, a higher-class team, 48-41 last week. Lincoln County beat Grovetown, another bigger school, 14-7 in the opener. Aiden Jones has been a breakout star with his 171 rushing yards, 88 receiving yards and team-leading 19 solo tackles. From its 2025 runner-up team, Lincoln County graduated Kelby Glaze, who rushed for 246 yards in the final against Bowdon. Aquinas has beaten Glascock County 37-12 and Washington-Wilkes 28-14. The most outstanding Irish have been Elijah Hutchinson (211 rushing yards, 10 solo tackles), Whit Hankinson (11 solo tackles, four tackles for loss) and Turner Stevenson (263 passing yards). Aquinas had lost 32 straight games to Lincoln County until 2013, James Leonard’s first season as coach. Aquinas is 7-2 against Lincoln County under Leonard. Aquinas has defeated a team ranked as high as No. 2 only once, against Greene County in 2023.

Bradwell Institute at Valdosta When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta Records, rankings: Bradwell Institute is 2-0 and unranked in Class 6A; Valdosta is 2-0 and No. 6 in Class 7A. Last meeting: Valdosta won 50-0 in 2018. Things to know: Bradwell Institute, under first-year coach John Adams, has beaten New Hampstead 47-34 and Wayne County 65-14, making the Tigers one of nine GHSA teams to win twice as underdogs in the Maxwell Ratings this season. The 112 points are the most Bradwell has scored in consecutive games since 2002. Adams is the coach who led Cedar Grove to state titles in 2021 and 2023 and was an assistant on the previous three Cedar Grove titles. He is back in high school ball after spending two seasons on Dell McGee’s Georgia State staff. In the opener. Cameron Keeve rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 40-yard TD pass, then rushed for 99 more yards against Wayne County. Jah’Barri Felix has passed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns in the two wins. Putting up that production against Valdosta on the road would be another thing. Bradwell is 1-54 against Top 10 opponents since 1992 (beat Liberty in 2017). Valdosta has defeated Jones County 52-14 and Howard 56-6. Both are smaller schools, as is Bradwell. Marquis Fennell, an AJC Super 11 pick, has 383 yards from scrimmage (150 rushing, 233 receiving) and scored six touchdowns, one on a punt return.

Calhoun at Troup County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Calhoun is 1-1 and No. 8 in Class 4A: Troup is 2-0 and No. 2 in Class 4A. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: Troup has beaten Hampton 40-0 and county rival LaGrange 22-20. LaGrange was ranked No. 4. A victory over Calhoun would mark the second time Troup has beaten Top 10 teams in consecutive games. (The Tigers beat three straight — Callaway, Whitewater and Starr’s Mill — in 2022. Javarris Warner has rushed for 436 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries. Committed to Duke, Warner is a career 2,000-yard rusher and a good pass catcher and return man. The defense is led by Jeremiah Culpepper, a linebacker committed to Ole Miss, and Monyah Johnson, a lineman committed to Coastal Carolina. Calhoun has beaten Jefferson 21-19 and lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 24-17. This is Calhoun’s third straight Top 10 opponent, with another one, North Oconee, coming in two weeks, but not before Dalton, an unranked 2-0 team or before region play begins Oct. 2. Hudson Chadwick has been the Yellow Jackets’ main offensive weapon, with 220 yards from scrimmage on 21 rushes and four receptions. Trace Hawkins, a Clemson-committed junior quarterback, led Calhoun to a 21-0 first-half lead against Jefferson but has not returned since an injury in that game. Drew Huff passed for 121 yards and rushed for 52 in the GAC loss. Camden County at Benedictine When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Savannah Records, rankings: Camden County is 2-0 and unranked in Class 7A; Benedictine is 1-1 and No. 8 in Class 5A.

Last meeting: Camden County won 56-6 in 2011. Things to know: Camden County is 2-0 with victories over Brunswick (35-21) and Glynn Academy (42-13) in the first season under Tucker Pruitt, best known for his time at Fitzgerald, where he led the Purple Hurricane to a 2021 state title. Camden’s best-known player is Sean Green, a Florida State-committed wide receiver who has nine receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns, with a fifth on a 53-yard run. Xavier Collins, a transfer from Columbia in Florida, where he was a three-year starter, has passed for 429 yards and five touchdowns, completing 20 of 27 attempts, and rushed for 102 yards. Camden County is 72-0 against Savannah teams since 2000, the last time Benedictine beat Camden, but Camden hasn’t played the Cadets since 2011, coach Danny Britt’s first season. Britt has remade Benedictine into southeast Georgia’s winningest program, winning four state titles, most recently in 2022. This season, Benedictine has lost to Class 3A No. 1 Toombs County 58-21 and beaten reigning Private champion Hebron Christian 48-17. Benedictine’s best players are Omari Burse (323 passing yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions); Stanley Smart Jr. (255 rushing yards, committed to Virginia Tech); and Eron Mallard (396 all-purpose yards, committed to Purdue). East Coweta at North Cobb When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Emory Sewell Stadium, Kennesaw Records, rankings: East Coweta is 2-0 and unranked in Class 7A; North Cobb is 1-1 and No. 9 in Class 7A. Last meeting: North Cobb won 34-24 in 2025.

Things to know: East Coweta started 0-4 last season, losing each game by 10 points or less, and finished 4-8, still managing a road playoff win at Denmark. This season’s team is 2-0, with victories over Ola (24-7) and archrival Newnan (56-35). This game gives the Indians a chance for their first victory over a Top 10 team from the highest class since 2020 (Newnan) and to agitate for their first Top 10 ranking since 2020. Three-year starter Jax Bowles had thrown for 433 yards and five touchdowns, two apiece to Isaiah Alford and Cason Rainey. The team’s best-known player is cornerback Chance Gilbert, a 4-star cornerback committed to Auburn. North Cobb has lost to Milton 30-29 and beaten Hillgrove 29-15. Zach Belyeu, a 4-star junior running back, has rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns. Ben Halevi, a transfer from Milton, has thrown for 377 yards. Micah Billingsley has 184 receiving yards. Fellowship Christian at Lovett When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kilpatrick Stadium, Atlanta Records, rankings: Fellowship Christian is 1-0 and No. 9 in Class 4A-2A Private; Lovett is 2-0 and No. 6 in Class 4A-2A Private. Last meeting: Fellowship Christian won 30-24 in 2023. Things to know: Both teams began the season unranked. Fellowship has won 10 or more games each of the past eight seasons, but graduated quarterback Jonathan Granby to Michigan State and running back CJ Givers to Duke. Each had more than 4,500 total or all-purpose yards for their careers. Scott Hamilton was promoted to replace three-year head coach John Thompson. In an opening 26-20 victory over Trinity Christian, Fellowship stopped a fourth-and-short at its 8-yard line with 20 seconds left. Caleb Nelson rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Colt Turner made field goals of 49 and 41 yards. Lovett has beaten Westminster 31-12 and Pace Academy 44-14, earning a sweep of its Buckhead rivals for the third time in five seasons. Quarterback Sam Abney has rushed for 237 yards. Running back Knox Thomason has rushed for 233 yards and thrown a 78-yard touchdown pass. Victor Arguello has been dominant in the middle of Lovett’s defensive line.

Jefferson at Peach County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Stadium, Fort Valley Records, rankings: Jefferson is 1-1 and No. 6 in Class 5A; Peach County is 2-0 and No. 5 in Class 4A. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: These schools are about 150 miles apart, but it’s surprising they’ve not played each other, given their playoff success. They rank ninth and 11th, respectively, in victories over the past 20 seasons. Jefferson is 197-44 in that time. Peach County is 195-49. Jefferson lost its opener 21-19 against Calhoun, failing on a late 2-point conversion try, then beat Westside, a Top 10 team in South Carolina’s Class 4A, 55-21. Jefferson has been more of a passing team than usual. Boone Horn is 29-of-52 for 397 yards. Austen Kitchings, a sophomore transfer from Hebron Christian, has 13 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Peach County has beaten Class 5A teams Perry 63-24 and Jones County 42-19 on the road with an offense that is averaging 10.5 yards per snap. Preseason all-state choice Ashton Barton has rushed for 172 yards on 14 carries. He rushed for 1,519 yards last season. Offensive lineman Hunter Hill, a nephew of former UGA and current Bengals lineman Trey Hill, is a top-400 national junior prospect who is uncommitted. Mount Vernon at Holy Innocents’ When, where: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Baker Field, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Mount Vernon is 2-0 and No. 10 in Class 4A-2A Private; Holy Innocents’ is 2-0 and No. 5 in Class 4A-2A Private. Last meeting: Holy Innocents’ won 56-7 in 2021. Things to know: These are small private schools 3.2 miles apart across I-285 north of Atlanta. Both have blue-chip recruits with UGA ties. Mount Vernon senior wide receiver Taurean Rawlins is committed to Georgia, where his current coach, Terrence Edwards, was an All-SEC receiver. Holy Innocents’ junior wide receiver/cornerback Brayden Bailey is a son of Champ Bailey, the former Georgia All-American. With eight straight playoff appearances, Holy Innocents’ has the more established football program. The Golden Bears have beaten Pace Academy (44-7) and Athens Academy (47-0) this season. Ryan Woods has passed for 351 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. Bailey has nine receptions for 209 yards and four touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown. Mount Vernon has beaten McNair (47-12) and Whitefield Academy (34-28), the latter in overtime. Mount Vernon was 0-37 against Top 10 opponents until beating Whitefield. Rawlins has 10 receptions for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Roswell at Etowah When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Woodstock Records, rankings: Roswell is 1-1 and No. 6 in Class 6A; Etowah is 2-0 and unranked in Class 7A.

Last meeting: Roswell won 15-6 in 2021. Things to know: Etowah is chasing its first winning season since 2015, and the 2-0 start — with victories over Cherokee County rivals Woodstock (36-35) and River Ridge (41-7) — is a good sign. Etowah is under the direction of second-year coach Brett Vavra, who led Sprayberry to its first 10-win season and best playoff run in 42 years in his final season there in 2024. Etowah quarterback Zeke Douglass has passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He and Kingston Caesar each rushed for more than 100 yards against River Ridge. A victory over Roswell would be monumental, as the Eagles have lost 22 straight games to Top 10 teams and last beat one in 2014 (Westlake). Roswell, a Class 5A semifinal team last season, opened with a 32-20 victory over Walton and lost 42-15 to Newton. Both opponents are Class 7A teams. Matt Schletty has passed for 189 yards and rushed for 209, accounting for two-thirds of Roswell’s total offense. Stephenson at Tucker When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Hallford Stadium, Clarkston Records, rankings: Stephenson is 2-0 and No. 4 in Class 4A; Tucker is 2-0 and unranked in Class 5A. Last meeting: Stephenson won 48-42 in 2023.