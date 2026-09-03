AJC Varsity

Maxwell projections: Can Grayson bounce back against Hughes?

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
Among the Maxwell projections this week, Class 6A Roswell is a favorite over 7A Newton and 4A Sandy Creek is favored vs. 7A Douglas County. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
Among the Maxwell projections this week, Class 6A Roswell is a favorite over 7A Newton and 4A Sandy Creek is favored vs. 7A Douglas County. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
42 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Sep 0490.056ALee County62.3%27 - 225Sequoyah6A
Fri, Sep 0487.956AHughes74.8%28 - 217Grayson7A
Fri, Sep 0481.807ACamden County52.0%24 - 231Benedictine5A
Thu, Sep 0380.267ANorth Cobb69.0%28 - 217East Coweta7A
Fri, Sep 0477.747ANorth Gwinnett94.8%35 - 827Walton7A
Fri, Sep 0477.677AWestlake71.5%27 - 198Hillgrove7A
Fri, Sep 0476.894AStephenson59.7%27 - 225Tucker5A
Fri, Sep 0475.557ADouglas County79.1%27 - 1413Douglass4A
Fri, Sep 0475.185ABlessed Trinity87.4%28 - 1018Hebron ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 0474.947AMcEachern92.0%31 - 1021Marietta7A
Fri, Sep 0474.664APeach County66.8%28 - 217Jefferson5A
Fri, Sep 0473.416ARoswell83.2%30 - 1713Etowah7A
Fri, Sep 0473.097ABrookwood88.5%29 - 1316South Gwinnett7A
Fri, Sep 0472.787AParkview65.6%28 - 226Collins Hill7A
Fri, Sep 0472.787AHarrison57.1%23 - 212North Paulding7A
Fri, Sep 0472.714ATroup79.7%28 - 1513Calhoun4A
Fri, Sep 0472.505ANorth Oconee85.2%31 - 1615Clarke Central6A
Fri, Sep 0472.126AKell63.4%27 - 216Sprayberry5A
Fri, Sep 0472.116AEast Paulding83.7%30 - 1713Central (Carrollton)5A
Thu, Sep 0371.345ALaGrange71.9%21 - 138Ola5A
Fri, Sep 0470.967AArcher81.3%28 - 1711Mill Creek7A
Fri, Sep 0470.265ACass75.8%28 - 208Creekview6A
Fri, Sep 0468.266ATift County66.8%28 - 217Lambert7A
Fri, Sep 0468.025ACartersville90.3%34 - 1420Woodstock6A
Fri, Sep 0467.737ARichmond Hill73.9%24 - 1410Jenkins5A
Fri, Sep 0467.603ACarver (Columbus)57.6%20 - 173Hapeville Charter3A
Fri, Sep 0467.537AWest Forsyth85.2%27 - 1017Lanier6A
Fri, Sep 0465.373AMorgan County73.1%25 - 169Oconee County4A
Fri, Sep 0465.347ADacula60.7%26 - 215North Forsyth7A
Fri, Sep 0464.17PrivateFellowship Christian77.4%26 - 1412LovettPrivate
Fri, Sep 0463.71PrivateSavannah Christian77.2%28 - 1810Glynn Academy6A
Fri, Sep 0463.056AMilton96.0%35 - 728Cambridge5A
Fri, Sep 0462.955AStockbridge77.1%27 - 1611Dutchtown5A
Fri, Sep 0462.706AHouston County97.8%39 - 633Jones County5A
Fri, Sep 0462.675AWarner Robins85.0%28 - 1315Northside (Warner Robins)6A
Fri, Sep 0462.414AMonroe Area68.0%27 - 216Habersham Central6A
Fri, Sep 0462.172ADublin80.8%30 - 1911Baldwin4A
Fri, Sep 0461.706ANew Manchester65.0%22 - 175Columbia3A
Fri, Sep 0461.565AFlowery Branch57.8%24 - 213Gilmer4A
Fri, Sep 0461.505ARichmond Academy51.9%22 - 211Westside (Augusta)3A
Fri, Sep 0461.447ADenmark78.8%26 - 1412Campbell7A
Fri, Sep 0461.095AWhitewater77.3%27 - 1413Callaway3A
Fri, Sep 0460.617ALowndes96.9%34 - 034Lithonia5A
Fri, Sep 0459.993AToombs County96.1%35 - 728Swainsboro2A
Fri, Sep 0459.934ASpalding53.8%21 - 201Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)Private
Fri, Sep 0459.524AWest Laurens52.9%21 - 210Dodge County2A
Fri, Sep 0459.275AGriffin68.4%21 - 147Northgate7A
Fri, Sep 0459.213ACrisp County57.8%21 - 174Brooks County2A
Fri, Sep 0459.164ANorth Hall65.7%24 - 195Cherokee Bluff4A
Fri, Sep 0458.727ANewton99.3%43 - 043Locust Grove5A
Fri, Sep 0458.57PrivateHoly Innocents82.3%28 - 1414Mount VernonPrivate
Fri, Sep 0458.087APaulding County66.0%24 - 204Hiram6A
Fri, Sep 0457.966AShiloh70.4%21 - 147Decatur6A
Fri, Sep 0457.891ALincoln County62.0%24 - 213AquinasPrivate
Fri, Sep 0457.807AValdosta97.7%40 - 733Bradwell Institute6A
Fri, Sep 0457.787AColquitt County97.7%38 - 632Cook2A
Fri, Sep 0457.417ANorth Atlanta80.8%26 - 1313Maynard Jackson5A
Fri, Sep 0457.365AMays86.6%25 - 718Pebblebrook7A
Fri, Sep 0457.331ABowdon78.3%27 - 1413Lamar County3A
Fri, Sep 0457.276AEffingham County75.7%28 - 208New Hampstead4A
Fri, Sep 0457.155AHarris County70.0%21 - 147Sumter County3A
Fri, Sep 0457.114AAdairsville50.7%21 - 210North Murray3A
Fri, Sep 0457.103ARockmart78.9%30 - 2010Mary Persons4A
Fri, Sep 0456.794ASandy Creek99.1%35 - 035North Clayton4A
Fri, Sep 0456.752ABleckley County83.2%27 - 1413Jasper County2A
Fri, Sep 0455.81PrivateCalvary Day95.6%34 - 628St. Pius X5A
Fri, Sep 0455.084AHarlem57.1%21 - 201Greenbrier6A
Fri, Sep 0454.625AMadison County50.7%21 - 210Franklin County3A
Fri, Sep 0454.534ADougherty54.0%22 - 211Spencer4A
Fri, Sep 0454.345AVilla Rica85.1%28 - 1414South Paulding6A
Fri, Sep 0454.223ALumpkin County73.4%27 - 189White County4A
Fri, Sep 0453.853AElbert County54.0%21 - 201Commerce2A
Fri, Sep 0453.815AEvans53.6%24 - 222Lakeside (Evans)6A
Fri, Sep 0453.72GIAA 3AJohn Milledge Academy73.1%27 - 189Bulloch AcademyGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 0453.272ALaney61.6%22 - 202Hephzibah3A
Fri, Sep 0453.147ASouth Forsyth71.1%27 - 207Allatoona5A
Fri, Sep 0452.815ACentennial71.7%27 - 207Alpharetta6A
Fri, Sep 0452.773ABurke County88.0%29 - 1316Southeast Bulloch4A
Fri, Sep 0452.426ARiver Ridge73.8%25 - 1510Cherokee7A
Fri, Sep 0452.275ACedartown60.2%24 - 213Alexander6A
Fri, Sep 0452.243AWorth County87.9%29 - 1415Early County1A
Fri, Sep 0452.142ARabun County71.3%28 - 208Dawson County4A
Fri, Sep 0452.022AFitzgerald89.6%28 - 820Irwin County1A
Fri, Sep 0451.965APerry85.7%30 - 1416Howard4A
Fri, Sep 0451.755AStatesboro91.0%30 - 1020Emanuel County Institute1A
Thu, Sep 0351.323ACarver (Atlanta)80.1%24 - 1311Grovetown6A
Fri, Sep 0450.765ADalton90.5%34 - 1420Heritage (Ringgold)4A
Fri, Sep 0450.582ABerrien59.6%27 - 225Charlton County1A
Fri, Sep 0450.364ALong County66.9%24 - 195Screven County2A
Fri, Sep 0450.365AWinder-Barrow60.4%24 - 213Upson-Lee4A
Fri, Sep 0450.162AFannin County55.4%24 - 222Pickens4A
Fri, Sep 0449.984ABainbridge74.5%24 - 1410Shaw4A
Fri, Sep 0449.144ANorthwest Whitfield77.0%28 - 1711Sonoraville3A
Fri, Sep 0449.037ARockdale County60.9%25 - 214Lithia Springs5A
Fri, Sep 0448.991AManchester64.2%21 - 174Taylor County1A
Fri, Sep 0448.655AEast Forsyth86.2%28 - 1216Pope6A
Fri, Sep 0448.41PrivateChristian Heritage66.7%26 - 206Pepperell2A
Thu, Sep 0348.105AEastside90.3%28 - 721Arabia Mountain5A
Fri, Sep 0447.814AMount Zion (Jonesboro)52.4%20 - 200McDonough4A
Fri, Sep 0447.752AJeff Davis90.0%28 - 721Metter2A
Fri, Sep 0447.643AHart County95.7%34 - 628Cedar Shoals6A
Fri, Sep 0447.29PrivateEagle's Landing Christian60.0%22 - 202Eagle's Landing5A
Fri, Sep 0446.693AMiller Grove72.5%25 - 178Haralson County3A
Fri, Sep 0446.323ARinggold81.7%28 - 1414Gordon Lee2A
Fri, Sep 0445.946ASouth Effingham73.9%24 - 1410Windsor Forest4A
Fri, Sep 0445.861AClinch County78.1%27 - 1512Miller County1A
Fri, Sep 0445.30GIAA 4AStratford Academy81.6%28 - 1612BrookstoneGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 0444.185AChattahoochee50.7%22 - 220Forsyth Central7A
Fri, Sep 0444.172ABacon County54.8%21 - 201Vidalia2A
Thu, Sep 0344.015AM.L. King81.1%28 - 1414Drew5A
Fri, Sep 0443.887AKennesaw Mountain86.2%31 - 1417South Cobb6A
Fri, Sep 0443.615AWoodland (Cartersville)72.3%27 - 189North Springs4A
Fri, Sep 0443.393AThomson92.3%34 - 1321Warren County1A
Fri, Sep 0443.213AStephens County85.3%28 - 1414Union County3A
Fri, Sep 0443.153ATherrell56.2%21 - 201Tri-Cities6A
Fri, Sep 0442.56GIAA 3AWestfield School71.3%27 - 207Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 0442.221ASchley County58.8%23 - 212Hawkinsville1A
Fri, Sep 0442.152ASocial Circle75.0%27 - 1710Greene County1A
Fri, Sep 0442.023AWashington County66.5%24 - 195East Laurens2A
Fri, Sep 0442.00GIAA 4AFirst Presbyterian80.8%24 - 1212George Walton AcademyGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 0442.003AJackson65.3%24 - 204Union Grove5A
Fri, Sep 0441.83GIAA 2AValwood School83.0%28 - 1414Frederica AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 0441.701AWashington-Wilkes62.4%24 - 204Oglethorpe County2A
Fri, Sep 0441.086ALassiter94.0%33 - 726Apalachee6A
Fri, Sep 0441.042AACE Charter82.5%28 - 1414Southwest3A
Fri, Sep 0440.814AEast Jackson72.8%23 - 149Banks County2A
Fri, Sep 0440.581AMitchell County79.7%29 - 1910Randolph-Clay1A
Fri, Sep 0439.875ADruid Hills56.9%21 - 201Landmark ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 0438.48PrivateAthens Academy90.4%28 - 820Savannah Country DayGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 0438.11PrivateNorth Cobb Christian92.7%31 - 724Mount Paran ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 0437.186AMountain View91.0%34 - 1420Johns Creek6A
Fri, Sep 0436.921ATreutlen58.3%22 - 211Tattnall County3A
Fri, Sep 0436.85GIAA 4AStrong Rock Christian74.0%25 - 1510Lakeview AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 0436.822ABremen96.8%35 - 629Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe2A
Fri, Sep 0436.734AWestover95.7%34 - 628Columbus4A
Fri, Sep 0436.526ALakeside (Atlanta)56.4%22 - 211Midtown6A
Fri, Sep 0435.741AJenkins County71.0%27 - 207Portal1A
Fri, Sep 0435.174ALuella90.3%28 - 721Riverdale4A
Fri, Sep 0434.916AMeadowcreek58.8%21 - 174Alcovy6A
Fri, Sep 0434.692AModel90.5%29 - 1019Chattooga2A
Fri, Sep 0434.261ATelfair County75.8%28 - 208Atkinson County1A
Fri, Sep 0434.084ALiberty County86.8%28 - 1315Johnson (Savannah)3A
Fri, Sep 0433.763ATemple87.6%29 - 1415Dade County2A
Fri, Sep 0433.671ATrion86.8%28 - 1216Ridgeland4A
Fri, Sep 0433.153ASouth Atlanta78.5%21 - 714Washington2A
Fri, Sep 0432.914AWoodland (Stockbridge)90.4%29 - 920Fayette County4A
Fri, Sep 0432.65GIAA 3ATiftarea Academy70.4%28 - 208Turner County1A
Fri, Sep 0432.151AWilkinson County52.6%24 - 222Jefferson County2A
Fri, Sep 0431.446ALoganville93.6%33 - 726Discovery7A
Fri, Sep 0429.911APelham53.1%20 - 191Chattahoochee County1A
Fri, Sep 0429.391AMontgomery County88.5%28 - 1315Lanier County1A
Fri, Sep 0429.221AMcIntosh County Academy80.4%24 - 1212Georgia Military Prep1A
Fri, Sep 0428.83GIAA 2ABriarwood Academy81.8%28 - 1612Glascock County1A
Fri, Sep 0428.464AChestatee72.3%27 - 198West Hall4A
Fri, Sep 0427.693AIslands62.1%21 - 174Bryan County2A
Fri, Sep 0426.11GIAA 2ASouthland Academy52.5%21 - 201Marion County1A
Fri, Sep 0425.88GIAA 4ATattnall Square83.7%24 - 717Athens ChristianGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 0425.447ABerkmar66.3%21 - 156Northview5A
Fri, Sep 0425.143ACoahulla Creek92.1%33 - 1221Southeast Whitfield4A
Fri, Sep 0424.211ABaconton Charter58.0%20 - 164Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2A
Thu, Sep 0323.80PrivateProvidence Christian88.8%28 - 1216B.E.S.T. Academy1A
Fri, Sep 0423.271ACalhoun County81.3%28 - 1711Kendrick3A
Fri, Sep 0422.932ACoosa56.6%21 - 201Gordon Central2A
Fri, Sep 0422.893ABrantley County85.5%23 - 617Claxton1A
Fri, Sep 0421.72GIAA 1AFlint River Academy75.8%26 - 1412Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS
Fri, Sep 0420.45GIAA 2ASherwood Christian82.1%27 - 1413Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 0419.662AUtopian Academy72.9%24 - 1410Mt. Bethel ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 0418.655AMundy's Mill93.2%29 - 623Forest Park5A
Fri, Sep 0417.45GIAA 4ABethlehem Christian82.4%28 - 1414Towns County1A
Fri, Sep 0417.253ABeach94.8%35 - 1322Groves5A
Fri, Sep 0416.204ASalem83.9%28 - 1414Stone Mountain4A
Fri, Sep 0415.854ACairo99.9%44 - 044Hardaway4A
Fri, Sep 0415.20GIAA 2ABrentwood School97.4%36 - 630Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 0414.942AGlenn Hills74.0%24 - 1410Cross Creek3A
Fri, Sep 0414.253AAppling County99.9%41 - 041Savannah2A
Fri, Sep 0413.21GIAA 2ATrinity Christian (Dublin)70.9%28 - 217Augusta PrepGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 0412.75PrivateWalker82.4%31 - 1912Clarkston4A
Fri, Sep 0412.35GIAA 2AEdmund Burke Academy97.0%30 - 030Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 0410.381ALake Oconee Academy97.4%36 - 630Crawford County1A
Thu, Sep 0310.21GIAA 1AThomas Jefferson83.1%23 - 716Riverside PrepGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 049.882AJosey62.0%21 - 174Butler3A
Fri, Sep 048.80GIAA 4ACalvary Christian96.0%34 - 034Pataula Charter1A
Thu, Sep 038.283AMcNair97.2%35 - 035Towers3A
Fri, Sep 048.17GIAA 3ACentral Fellowship Christian55.6%24 - 213Creekside ChristianGAPPS
Fri, Sep 045.87GIAA 4AMount de Sales96.4%30 - 030Twiggs County1A
Fri, Sep 045.24GAPPSCherokee Christian85.1%28 - 1414Dominion ChristianGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 040.231ATerrell County84.1%28 - 1414Jordan3A
Fri, Sep 04-1.204AEast Hall99.3%42 - 042Johnson (Gainesville)5A
Fri, Sep 04-9.90GAPPSKing's Academy96.7%42 - 1626Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04-11.72GIAA 3ATerrell Academy99.3%43 - 043Southwest Georgia STEM1A
Fri, Sep 04-18.401AScintilla Charter Academy88.4%22 - 022Central (Talbotton)1A
Fri, Sep 04-37.33GIAA 4ALoganville Christian99.8%41 - 041Cross Keys5A