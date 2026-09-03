Maxwell projections: Can Grayson bounce back against Hughes?

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Sep 04 90.05 6A Lee County 62.3% 27 - 22 5 Sequoyah 6A
Fri, Sep 04 87.95 6A Hughes 74.8% 28 - 21 7 Grayson 7A
Fri, Sep 04 81.80 7A Camden County 52.0% 24 - 23 1 Benedictine 5A
Thu, Sep 03 80.26 7A North Cobb 69.0% 28 - 21 7 East Coweta 7A
Fri, Sep 04 77.74 7A North Gwinnett 94.8% 35 - 8 27 Walton 7A
Fri, Sep 04 77.67 7A Westlake 71.5% 27 - 19 8 Hillgrove 7A
Fri, Sep 04 76.89 4A Stephenson 59.7% 27 - 22 5 Tucker 5A
Fri, Sep 04 75.55 7A Douglas County 79.1% 27 - 14 13 Douglass 4A
Fri, Sep 04 75.18 5A Blessed Trinity 87.4% 28 - 10 18 Hebron Christian Private
Fri, Sep 04 74.94 7A McEachern 92.0% 31 - 10 21 Marietta 7A
Fri, Sep 04 74.66 4A Peach County 66.8% 28 - 21 7 Jefferson 5A
Fri, Sep 04 73.41 6A Roswell 83.2% 30 - 17 13 Etowah 7A
Fri, Sep 04 73.09 7A Brookwood 88.5% 29 - 13 16 South Gwinnett 7A
Fri, Sep 04 72.78 7A Parkview 65.6% 28 - 22 6 Collins Hill 7A
Fri, Sep 04 72.78 7A Harrison 57.1% 23 - 21 2 North Paulding 7A
Fri, Sep 04 72.71 4A Troup 79.7% 28 - 15 13 Calhoun 4A
Fri, Sep 04 72.50 5A North Oconee 85.2% 31 - 16 15 Clarke Central 6A
Fri, Sep 04 72.12 6A Kell 63.4% 27 - 21 6 Sprayberry 5A
Fri, Sep 04 72.11 6A East Paulding 83.7% 30 - 17 13 Central (Carrollton) 5A
Thu, Sep 03 71.34 5A LaGrange 71.9% 21 - 13 8 Ola 5A
Fri, Sep 04 70.96 7A Archer 81.3% 28 - 17 11 Mill Creek 7A
Fri, Sep 04 70.26 5A Cass 75.8% 28 - 20 8 Creekview 6A
Fri, Sep 04 68.26 6A Tift County 66.8% 28 - 21 7 Lambert 7A
Fri, Sep 04 68.02 5A Cartersville 90.3% 34 - 14 20 Woodstock 6A
Fri, Sep 04 67.73 7A Richmond Hill 73.9% 24 - 14 10 Jenkins 5A
Fri, Sep 04 67.60 3A Carver (Columbus) 57.6% 20 - 17 3 Hapeville Charter 3A
Fri, Sep 04 67.53 7A West Forsyth 85.2% 27 - 10 17 Lanier 6A
Fri, Sep 04 65.37 3A Morgan County 73.1% 25 - 16 9 Oconee County 4A
Fri, Sep 04 65.34 7A Dacula 60.7% 26 - 21 5 North Forsyth 7A
Fri, Sep 04 64.17 Private Fellowship Christian 77.4% 26 - 14 12 Lovett Private
Fri, Sep 04 63.71 Private Savannah Christian 77.2% 28 - 18 10 Glynn Academy 6A
Fri, Sep 04 63.05 6A Milton 96.0% 35 - 7 28 Cambridge 5A
Fri, Sep 04 62.95 5A Stockbridge 77.1% 27 - 16 11 Dutchtown 5A
Fri, Sep 04 62.70 6A Houston County 97.8% 39 - 6 33 Jones County 5A
Fri, Sep 04 62.67 5A Warner Robins 85.0% 28 - 13 15 Northside (Warner Robins) 6A
Fri, Sep 04 62.41 4A Monroe Area 68.0% 27 - 21 6 Habersham Central 6A
Fri, Sep 04 62.17 2A Dublin 80.8% 30 - 19 11 Baldwin 4A
Fri, Sep 04 61.70 6A New Manchester 65.0% 22 - 17 5 Columbia 3A
Fri, Sep 04 61.56 5A Flowery Branch 57.8% 24 - 21 3 Gilmer 4A
Fri, Sep 04 61.50 5A Richmond Academy 51.9% 22 - 21 1 Westside (Augusta) 3A
Fri, Sep 04 61.44 7A Denmark 78.8% 26 - 14 12 Campbell 7A
Fri, Sep 04 61.09 5A Whitewater 77.3% 27 - 14 13 Callaway 3A
Fri, Sep 04 60.61 7A Lowndes 96.9% 34 - 0 34 Lithonia 5A
Fri, Sep 04 59.99 3A Toombs County 96.1% 35 - 7 28 Swainsboro 2A
Fri, Sep 04 59.93 4A Spalding 53.8% 21 - 20 1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Private
Fri, Sep 04 59.52 4A West Laurens 52.9% 21 - 21 0 Dodge County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 59.27 5A Griffin 68.4% 21 - 14 7 Northgate 7A
Fri, Sep 04 59.21 3A Crisp County 57.8% 21 - 17 4 Brooks County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 59.16 4A North Hall 65.7% 24 - 19 5 Cherokee Bluff 4A
Fri, Sep 04 58.72 7A Newton 99.3% 43 - 0 43 Locust Grove 5A
Fri, Sep 04 58.57 Private Holy Innocents 82.3% 28 - 14 14 Mount Vernon Private
Fri, Sep 04 58.08 7A Paulding County 66.0% 24 - 20 4 Hiram 6A
Fri, Sep 04 57.96 6A Shiloh 70.4% 21 - 14 7 Decatur 6A
Fri, Sep 04 57.89 1A Lincoln County 62.0% 24 - 21 3 Aquinas Private
Fri, Sep 04 57.80 7A Valdosta 97.7% 40 - 7 33 Bradwell Institute 6A
Fri, Sep 04 57.78 7A Colquitt County 97.7% 38 - 6 32 Cook 2A
Fri, Sep 04 57.41 7A North Atlanta 80.8% 26 - 13 13 Maynard Jackson 5A
Fri, Sep 04 57.36 5A Mays 86.6% 25 - 7 18 Pebblebrook 7A
Fri, Sep 04 57.33 1A Bowdon 78.3% 27 - 14 13 Lamar County 3A
Fri, Sep 04 57.27 6A Effingham County 75.7% 28 - 20 8 New Hampstead 4A
Fri, Sep 04 57.15 5A Harris County 70.0% 21 - 14 7 Sumter County 3A
Fri, Sep 04 57.11 4A Adairsville 50.7% 21 - 21 0 North Murray 3A
Fri, Sep 04 57.10 3A Rockmart 78.9% 30 - 20 10 Mary Persons 4A
Fri, Sep 04 56.79 4A Sandy Creek 99.1% 35 - 0 35 North Clayton 4A
Fri, Sep 04 56.75 2A Bleckley County 83.2% 27 - 14 13 Jasper County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 55.81 Private Calvary Day 95.6% 34 - 6 28 St. Pius X 5A
Fri, Sep 04 55.08 4A Harlem 57.1% 21 - 20 1 Greenbrier 6A
Fri, Sep 04 54.62 5A Madison County 50.7% 21 - 21 0 Franklin County 3A
Fri, Sep 04 54.53 4A Dougherty 54.0% 22 - 21 1 Spencer 4A
Fri, Sep 04 54.34 5A Villa Rica 85.1% 28 - 14 14 South Paulding 6A
Fri, Sep 04 54.22 3A Lumpkin County 73.4% 27 - 18 9 White County 4A
Fri, Sep 04 53.85 3A Elbert County 54.0% 21 - 20 1 Commerce 2A
Fri, Sep 04 53.81 5A Evans 53.6% 24 - 22 2 Lakeside (Evans) 6A
Fri, Sep 04 53.72 GIAA 3A John Milledge Academy 73.1% 27 - 18 9 Bulloch Academy GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 04 53.27 2A Laney 61.6% 22 - 20 2 Hephzibah 3A
Fri, Sep 04 53.14 7A South Forsyth 71.1% 27 - 20 7 Allatoona 5A
Fri, Sep 04 52.81 5A Centennial 71.7% 27 - 20 7 Alpharetta 6A
Fri, Sep 04 52.77 3A Burke County 88.0% 29 - 13 16 Southeast Bulloch 4A
Fri, Sep 04 52.42 6A River Ridge 73.8% 25 - 15 10 Cherokee 7A
Fri, Sep 04 52.27 5A Cedartown 60.2% 24 - 21 3 Alexander 6A
Fri, Sep 04 52.24 3A Worth County 87.9% 29 - 14 15 Early County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 52.14 2A Rabun County 71.3% 28 - 20 8 Dawson County 4A
Fri, Sep 04 52.02 2A Fitzgerald 89.6% 28 - 8 20 Irwin County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 51.96 5A Perry 85.7% 30 - 14 16 Howard 4A
Fri, Sep 04 51.75 5A Statesboro 91.0% 30 - 10 20 Emanuel County Institute 1A
Thu, Sep 03 51.32 3A Carver (Atlanta) 80.1% 24 - 13 11 Grovetown 6A
Fri, Sep 04 50.76 5A Dalton 90.5% 34 - 14 20 Heritage (Ringgold) 4A
Fri, Sep 04 50.58 2A Berrien 59.6% 27 - 22 5 Charlton County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 50.36 4A Long County 66.9% 24 - 19 5 Screven County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 50.36 5A Winder-Barrow 60.4% 24 - 21 3 Upson-Lee 4A
Fri, Sep 04 50.16 2A Fannin County 55.4% 24 - 22 2 Pickens 4A
Fri, Sep 04 49.98 4A Bainbridge 74.5% 24 - 14 10 Shaw 4A
Fri, Sep 04 49.14 4A Northwest Whitfield 77.0% 28 - 17 11 Sonoraville 3A
Fri, Sep 04 49.03 7A Rockdale County 60.9% 25 - 21 4 Lithia Springs 5A
Fri, Sep 04 48.99 1A Manchester 64.2% 21 - 17 4 Taylor County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 48.65 5A East Forsyth 86.2% 28 - 12 16 Pope 6A
Fri, Sep 04 48.41 Private Christian Heritage 66.7% 26 - 20 6 Pepperell 2A
Thu, Sep 03 48.10 5A Eastside 90.3% 28 - 7 21 Arabia Mountain 5A
Fri, Sep 04 47.81 4A Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 52.4% 20 - 20 0 McDonough 4A
Fri, Sep 04 47.75 2A Jeff Davis 90.0% 28 - 7 21 Metter 2A
Fri, Sep 04 47.64 3A Hart County 95.7% 34 - 6 28 Cedar Shoals 6A
Fri, Sep 04 47.29 Private Eagle's Landing Christian 60.0% 22 - 20 2 Eagle's Landing 5A
Fri, Sep 04 46.69 3A Miller Grove 72.5% 25 - 17 8 Haralson County 3A
Fri, Sep 04 46.32 3A Ringgold 81.7% 28 - 14 14 Gordon Lee 2A
Fri, Sep 04 45.94 6A South Effingham 73.9% 24 - 14 10 Windsor Forest 4A
Fri, Sep 04 45.86 1A Clinch County 78.1% 27 - 15 12 Miller County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 45.30 GIAA 4A Stratford Academy 81.6% 28 - 16 12 Brookstone GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 04 44.18 5A Chattahoochee 50.7% 22 - 22 0 Forsyth Central 7A
Fri, Sep 04 44.17 2A Bacon County 54.8% 21 - 20 1 Vidalia 2A
Thu, Sep 03 44.01 5A M.L. King 81.1% 28 - 14 14 Drew 5A
Fri, Sep 04 43.88 7A Kennesaw Mountain 86.2% 31 - 14 17 South Cobb 6A
Fri, Sep 04 43.61 5A Woodland (Cartersville) 72.3% 27 - 18 9 North Springs 4A
Fri, Sep 04 43.39 3A Thomson 92.3% 34 - 13 21 Warren County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 43.21 3A Stephens County 85.3% 28 - 14 14 Union County 3A
Fri, Sep 04 43.15 3A Therrell 56.2% 21 - 20 1 Tri-Cities 6A
Fri, Sep 04 42.56 GIAA 3A Westfield School 71.3% 27 - 20 7 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 04 42.22 1A Schley County 58.8% 23 - 21 2 Hawkinsville 1A
Fri, Sep 04 42.15 2A Social Circle 75.0% 27 - 17 10 Greene County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 42.02 3A Washington County 66.5% 24 - 19 5 East Laurens 2A
Fri, Sep 04 42.00 GIAA 4A First Presbyterian 80.8% 24 - 12 12 George Walton Academy GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 04 42.00 3A Jackson 65.3% 24 - 20 4 Union Grove 5A
Fri, Sep 04 41.83 GIAA 2A Valwood School 83.0% 28 - 14 14 Frederica Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 41.70 1A Washington-Wilkes 62.4% 24 - 20 4 Oglethorpe County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 41.08 6A Lassiter 94.0% 33 - 7 26 Apalachee 6A
Fri, Sep 04 41.04 2A ACE Charter 82.5% 28 - 14 14 Southwest 3A
Fri, Sep 04 40.81 4A East Jackson 72.8% 23 - 14 9 Banks County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 40.58 1A Mitchell County 79.7% 29 - 19 10 Randolph-Clay 1A
Fri, Sep 04 39.87 5A Druid Hills 56.9% 21 - 20 1 Landmark Christian Private
Fri, Sep 04 38.48 Private Athens Academy 90.4% 28 - 8 20 Savannah Country Day GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 04 38.11 Private North Cobb Christian 92.7% 31 - 7 24 Mount Paran Christian Private
Fri, Sep 04 37.18 6A Mountain View 91.0% 34 - 14 20 Johns Creek 6A
Fri, Sep 04 36.92 1A Treutlen 58.3% 22 - 21 1 Tattnall County 3A
Fri, Sep 04 36.85 GIAA 4A Strong Rock Christian 74.0% 25 - 15 10 Lakeview Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 36.82 2A Bremen 96.8% 35 - 6 29 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 2A
Fri, Sep 04 36.73 4A Westover 95.7% 34 - 6 28 Columbus 4A
Fri, Sep 04 36.52 6A Lakeside (Atlanta) 56.4% 22 - 21 1 Midtown 6A
Fri, Sep 04 35.74 1A Jenkins County 71.0% 27 - 20 7 Portal 1A
Fri, Sep 04 35.17 4A Luella 90.3% 28 - 7 21 Riverdale 4A
Fri, Sep 04 34.91 6A Meadowcreek 58.8% 21 - 17 4 Alcovy 6A
Fri, Sep 04 34.69 2A Model 90.5% 29 - 10 19 Chattooga 2A
Fri, Sep 04 34.26 1A Telfair County 75.8% 28 - 20 8 Atkinson County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 34.08 4A Liberty County 86.8% 28 - 13 15 Johnson (Savannah) 3A
Fri, Sep 04 33.76 3A Temple 87.6% 29 - 14 15 Dade County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 33.67 1A Trion 86.8% 28 - 12 16 Ridgeland 4A
Fri, Sep 04 33.15 3A South Atlanta 78.5% 21 - 7 14 Washington 2A
Fri, Sep 04 32.91 4A Woodland (Stockbridge) 90.4% 29 - 9 20 Fayette County 4A
Fri, Sep 04 32.65 GIAA 3A Tiftarea Academy 70.4% 28 - 20 8 Turner County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 32.15 1A Wilkinson County 52.6% 24 - 22 2 Jefferson County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 31.44 6A Loganville 93.6% 33 - 7 26 Discovery 7A
Fri, Sep 04 29.91 1A Pelham 53.1% 20 - 19 1 Chattahoochee County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 29.39 1A Montgomery County 88.5% 28 - 13 15 Lanier County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 29.22 1A McIntosh County Academy 80.4% 24 - 12 12 Georgia Military Prep 1A
Fri, Sep 04 28.83 GIAA 2A Briarwood Academy 81.8% 28 - 16 12 Glascock County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 28.46 4A Chestatee 72.3% 27 - 19 8 West Hall 4A
Fri, Sep 04 27.69 3A Islands 62.1% 21 - 17 4 Bryan County 2A
Fri, Sep 04 26.11 GIAA 2A Southland Academy 52.5% 21 - 20 1 Marion County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 25.88 GIAA 4A Tattnall Square 83.7% 24 - 7 17 Athens Christian GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 25.44 7A Berkmar 66.3% 21 - 15 6 Northview 5A
Fri, Sep 04 25.14 3A Coahulla Creek 92.1% 33 - 12 21 Southeast Whitfield 4A
Fri, Sep 04 24.21 1A Baconton Charter 58.0% 20 - 16 4 Brookwood School GIAA 2A
Thu, Sep 03 23.80 Private Providence Christian 88.8% 28 - 12 16 B.E.S.T. Academy 1A
Fri, Sep 04 23.27 1A Calhoun County 81.3% 28 - 17 11 Kendrick 3A
Fri, Sep 04 22.93 2A Coosa 56.6% 21 - 20 1 Gordon Central 2A
Fri, Sep 04 22.89 3A Brantley County 85.5% 23 - 6 17 Claxton 1A
Fri, Sep 04 21.72 GIAA 1A Flint River Academy 75.8% 26 - 14 12 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS
Fri, Sep 04 20.45 GIAA 2A Sherwood Christian 82.1% 27 - 14 13 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 04 19.66 2A Utopian Academy 72.9% 24 - 14 10 Mt. Bethel Christian Private
Fri, Sep 04 18.65 5A Mundy's Mill 93.2% 29 - 6 23 Forest Park 5A
Fri, Sep 04 17.45 GIAA 4A Bethlehem Christian 82.4% 28 - 14 14 Towns County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 17.25 3A Beach 94.8% 35 - 13 22 Groves 5A
Fri, Sep 04 16.20 4A Salem 83.9% 28 - 14 14 Stone Mountain 4A
Fri, Sep 04 15.85 4A Cairo 99.9% 44 - 0 44 Hardaway 4A
Fri, Sep 04 15.20 GIAA 2A Brentwood School 97.4% 36 - 6 30 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 04 14.94 2A Glenn Hills 74.0% 24 - 14 10 Cross Creek 3A
Fri, Sep 04 14.25 3A Appling County 99.9% 41 - 0 41 Savannah 2A
Fri, Sep 04 13.21 GIAA 2A Trinity Christian (Dublin) 70.9% 28 - 21 7 Augusta Prep GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 12.75 Private Walker 82.4% 31 - 19 12 Clarkston 4A
Fri, Sep 04 12.35 GIAA 2A Edmund Burke Academy 97.0% 30 - 0 30 Westminster (Augusta) GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 10.38 1A Lake Oconee Academy 97.4% 36 - 6 30 Crawford County 1A
Thu, Sep 03 10.21 GIAA 1A Thomas Jefferson 83.1% 23 - 7 16 Riverside Prep GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 9.88 2A Josey 62.0% 21 - 17 4 Butler 3A
Fri, Sep 04 8.80 GIAA 4A Calvary Christian 96.0% 34 - 0 34 Pataula Charter 1A
Thu, Sep 03 8.28 3A McNair 97.2% 35 - 0 35 Towers 3A
Fri, Sep 04 8.17 GIAA 3A Central Fellowship Christian 55.6% 24 - 21 3 Creekside Christian GAPPS
Fri, Sep 04 5.87 GIAA 4A Mount de Sales 96.4% 30 - 0 30 Twiggs County 1A
Fri, Sep 04 5.24 GAPPS Cherokee Christian 85.1% 28 - 14 14 Dominion Christian GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 0.23 1A Terrell County 84.1% 28 - 14 14 Jordan 3A
Fri, Sep 04 -1.20 4A East Hall 99.3% 42 - 0 42 Johnson (Gainesville) 5A
Fri, Sep 04 -9.90 GAPPS King's Academy 96.7% 42 - 16 26 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 04 -11.72 GIAA 3A Terrell Academy 99.3% 43 - 0 43 Southwest Georgia STEM 1A
Fri, Sep 04 -18.40 1A Scintilla Charter Academy 88.4% 22 - 0 22 Central (Talbotton) 1A
Fri, Sep 04 -37.33 GIAA 4A Loganville Christian 99.8% 41 - 0 41 Cross Keys 5A