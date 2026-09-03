In Heritage-Rockdale aftermath, here’s a look at all double-forfeits in history

The Aug. 28 game between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers was called off and later declared a double-forfeit because of a pregame altercation between players. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Heritage of Conyers and Rockdale County are the first GHSA teams to get a double-forfeit for a pregame incident. But each of history’s 6 double-forfeits has its unique story.

Heritage of Conyers and Rockdale County are the first GHSA teams to get a double-forfeit for a pregame incident. But each of history’s 6 double-forfeits has its unique story.

Double-forfeits in GHSA history

The GHSA this week assessed a rare double-forfeit to county football rivals Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers because of an altercation among players before their Aug. 28 game that school officials called off.

The ruling marked only the sixth time in GHSA history that the association has handed down double-forfeits in football, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Below are those six cases and their backstories.

1929: Valdosta vs. Quitman

In 1929 newspaper accounts of this game and others, Valdosta forfeited three games because of ineligible players, one in particular who was alleged to have been playing his fifth varsity season. Valdosta also reportedly forfeited a fourth time for not continuing a game after a disputed officials call. Today, Valdosta counts those games as victories, but the GHSFHA does not. That explains why Valdosta’s victory total is disputed, which is significant because Valdosta has the most wins of any high school football program in the country by all accounts, whether that’s 973, per the GHSFHA, or something higher. Massillon of Ohio ranks second with 968 in the race to 1,000.