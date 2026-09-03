Georgia Bulldogs Former Georgia DL arrested the same week he announced he’s stepping away Xzavier McLeod charged with criminal trespassing—damage to property, released Thursday on $9 bond. "I want everyone to know that I’m at peace with this decision, and I believe this decision is in my best interest," former Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod posted on social media about leaving football. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

By Connor Riley 39 minutes ago Share

The story of former Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod took another twist; he was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing—damage to property, according to the Athens-Clarke County Jail log. McLeod was booked at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, and released on $9 bond at 2:35 p.m. on Thursday. He was arrested by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. This week, McLeod said he was stepping away from football after spending the previous two seasons at Georgia. “Thank you, UGA, “This decision was deeply personal and definitely not easy. After considerable thought and seeking guidance from my faith, I have decided to step away from football to prioritize my personal well-being. I want everyone to know that I’m at peace with this decision, and I believe this decision is in my best interest.

“I’m deeply grateful for Coach Smart and Coach Scott for welcoming me to the University of Georgia. They prepared me for football and life and they continue to support me off the field, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to have played as a Georgia Bulldog. “I’m proud of how I represented Georgia and I am glad I got to finish with the dawgs, but sad to close this chapter. My teammates are like family, and although I’m no longer on the team, my heart will always remain with the Bulldogs. I’ll continue supporting them from afar and will forever be grateful for our bond that will last a life time. “Thank you, UGA, for everything. I hope I’ll always be considered at DGD. “#94 one last time. Go Dawgs! Sic ’em.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters on the SEC coaches teleconference that McLeod has not been with the team since early August.