Biggest series of season on deck for Braves

Braves manager Walt Weiss prepares for their game against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves could build an eight-game lead if they were to win all four matchups this weekend against the Phillies. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The biggest series of the season, thus far, is upon the Braves.

Atop the NL East by four games, the Braves arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday night with plenty of time to reset their focus toward four games with the rival Phillies starting Friday at Citizens Bank Park. Because of the Braves’ 9-0 win against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, and because the Phillies lost 1-0 to the Diamondbacks in Phoenix the same day, the Braves can do no worse than leave town Monday in a tie for the division lead.

That scenario would mean a Philly sweep this weekend, and the Braves certainly don’t want that. If that does transpire, however, the two squads are scheduled to meet a week from Friday for three more games at Truist Park. The Braves could also build a seemingly insurmountable eight-game lead if they were to win all four matchups this weekend.