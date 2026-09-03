Georgia Tech Weekend Predictions: ‘Coach Prime’ returns with loss to Georgia Tech The Yellow Jackets are the pick over Colorado and their coach, Deion Sanders. Deion Sanders, now the head coach for Colorado, was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft. There was always substance with the style for “Prime Time” the player, AJC columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago Share

After so much buildup, it was a flop in the end. Expectations weren’t met. The hype wasn’t real. What’s worse is that Georgia Tech, Georgia and the Falcons also had disappointing finishes last season. Weekend Predictions is back for my eighth season of picking football games against the spread. I’m on a four-year losing streak after posting winning records in each of the first three years. I had a chance to go out as a winner last season, but ended it with a 1-6 thud. My all-time record still is above water, but it wouldn’t be good enough to beat the house edge at sportsbooks. This is my regular reminder that these picks are for entertainment purposes only. You absolutely should not use them for gambling, even if going against me is profitable.

There are consensus point spreads for Tennessee State (+46 ½) at No. 3 Georgia and North Carolina A&T (+28.5) at Georgia State. That’s unusual for FCS vs. FBS games. It feels as if the gods are tempting me because they know I love big underdogs. I’m not biting. No Georgia or Georgia State picks for me this week. Colorado (+6 ½) at Georgia Tech I considered going to Boulder to write a scene-setting story before Deion Sanders coached his first game at Colorado in 2024. I decided against it after a PR person let me know the chances were low that I would even get to ask a question of Sanders, whom he referred to as “Coach Prime” in his email.

I remember thinking that was strange. Later, it hit me. The PR guy probably didn’t want to risk an open-records search revealing that he’d referred to Sanders by any name other than the one he insists on being called.

There was always substance with the style for “Prime Time” the player. That’s not been the case for Coach Prime at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Sanders is 16-21 as Colorado’s coach after a five-game losing streak to end last season. There are so many unknowns for this game. Both teams have new quarterbacks with little experience. All four coordinators are different. Transfer players are all over both depth charts. There’s one thing I know won’t change for Brent Key’s Yellow Jackets. They will grind out tough yards on the ground. Colorado’s rebuilt defense eventually will wear down. I’m taking Tech and giving the points. Other college games of interest Boise State (+24 ½) at No. 2 Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is the most successful active head coach among Kirby Smart’s ex-assistants. The competition isn’t stiff, but Lanning laps the field with a 48-8 record, a Big Ten championship and two College Football Playoff victories. The others are Shane Beamer (33-30 at South Carolina), Fran Brown (13-12 at Syracuse) and Dell McGee (4-20 at Georgia State). I’m backing Lanning’s Ducks to cover the spread. No. 7 Miami (-24 ½) at Stanford The “Miami is back” jokes no longer land after the Hurricanes made it to the CFP final. It’s still hard for me to believe in coach Mario Cristobal. I was there when he gave the game away to Georgia Tech in 2023. Maybe I should get over that, but there’s no way I’m trusting Cristobal’s team to cover a big spread on the road. Stanford is my pick. No. 24 Louisville (+7) vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (Nashville) Ole Miss traded slick and slippery coach Lane Kiffin for scraggly and straightforward Pete Golding. Kiffin’s successor gained instant credibility by beating Tulane and Georgia in the CFP before losing to Miami in the semifinals. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm has a knack for getting good early results from transfer-heavy rosters. I like the Cardinals with the points.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding gained instant credibility by beating Tulane and Georgia in the College Football Playoff before losing to Miami in the semifinals. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025) Clemson (+10) at No. 11 LSU There was a time when this would be considered an epic matchup of unlikeable coaches. But Dabo Swinney’s self-righteousness is easier to take now that he’s no longer winning big while losing to the likes of Syracuse and Duke. LSU coach Kiffin signed three players who were cut from NFL rosters, angering colleagues who didn’t think of it first. The Tigers of LSU will cover. No. 19 SMU (-3) at Florida State Put Mike Norvell’s name in Google search and “buyout” is the top auto-fill suggestion (it’s reportedly $51 million). It’s a trending topic because Norvell is 8-17 since winning the 2023 ACC title. He’s in trouble even if the Seminoles win this game. They play Alabama next and their October schedule includes Virginia, Louisville, Miami and Clemson. I’m backing FSU as the home ‘dog.