Atlanta Falcons Falcons to add Abraham, Fralic to Ring of Honor Duo will become the 15th and 16th members of the team’s sacred group. Nicknamed “The Predator” for his pass-rushing proficiency, former Falcons defensive end John Abraham will become the 15th member of the Ring of Honor. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2012)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will induct defensive end John Abraham and offensive lineman Bill Fralic into their Ring of Honor this season, the club announced Friday in a news release. They’re the 15th and 16th members of the illustrious club. Abraham will be honored when the Falcons face the Ravens on Oct. 11, while Fralic’s induction comes during a Dec. 27 bout with the Buccaneers. Nicknamed “The Predator” for his pass-rushing proficiency, Abraham collected 133½ sacks across 15 NFL seasons, including 68½ in seven years with the Falcons. Hall of Fame inductee Claude Humphrey, who played in an era (1968-78) where sacks weren’t yet a statistic, is recognized as the Falcons’ all-time sack leader, with 99½, although Abraham has the honor in the NFL’s official record book.

Abraham also ranks second in franchise history in tackles for loss (79) and quarterback hits (115), trailing Jonathan Babineaux and Grady Jarrett, respectively. He finished his career with five Pro Bowl selections and a pair of first-team All-Pro nods. At the University of Pittsburgh, Fralic became the first offensive lineman in college football history to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy race, and he earned All-American honors three times. Fralic, who died from cancer in 2018 at the age of 56, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1985 NFL draft. He finished third in The Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and made the Pro Bowl each of the next four seasons, a span in which he also earned three All-Pro honors. The Pittsburgh native played nine seasons in the NFL, the first eight in Atlanta, and he started 115 games for the Falcons. He earned a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-1980s team, which honored the best players of the decade.